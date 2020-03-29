More Sports:

March 29, 2020

Report: Washington to sign former Eagles CB Ronald Darby

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Ronald Darby during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, on September 22, 2019. (Kate Frese/Philly Voice)

Former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby has found his next team, and he'll stay in the NFC East, as Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that Darby signed with the Washington team.

Darby has been the most athletically gifted of the Eagles' cornerbacks over the last three years, and despite what the eye test may have shown, he got his hands on a lot of passes. In 26 games in his Eagles career, Darby had 32 pass breakups and six INTs, which are good numbers on a "per game" basis. 

On the downside, he was a bad tackler, and he suffered significant injuries in every season that he played in Philly.

  1. 2017: A gruesome-looking ankle injury shut him down for eight weeks.
  2. 2018: Torn ACL ended his season after nine games.
  3. 2019: A hamstring injury shut Darby down for four games early in the season, and a hip flexor injury ended his season after Week 16.

Far too often over the last three seasons the Eagles were put in situations where they were pulling guys off the street to play corner because they didn't have enough healthy bodies. Darby's unavailability was a major contributor to that theme, and the Eagles could not continue to rely on him. In our "stay or go" reader voting results, 94.7 percent of our readers thought he should "go."

A $4 million deal, if accurate, would be enough for Darby to qualify toward the comp pick formula, which we updated here.

Jimmy Kempski
