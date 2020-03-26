Your yearly 'Will the Eagles have Kelly green jerseys soon' update

Each year at the NFL owners meetings, Philly reporters ask Jeffrey Lurie for an update on the Eagles' efforts to occasionally bring back their old Kelly green jerseys.

This time last year (almost a year ago to the day) Lurie sounded optimistic about re-introducing the Kelly green jerseys for the first time since the NFL implemented a dopey rule that teams cannot wear two different helmet colors during the season. Currently, each team can only have one base color on their helmets. To note, some teams across the league have changed their helmet decals in recent years, but the base color does not change.

The Eagles could have worn Kelly green jerseys with midnight green helmets, but obviously, that would look awful. They last wore the full Kelly green ensemble in 2010.

Anyway, there are no owners meetings this year as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, but we do have an update on the implementation of a second helmet color, which comes via The Dan Patrick Show. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was on as a guest, and he alluded to a change to the helmet rule, saying, "Once the helmet rule changes, next year..."

So we're probably looking at 2021, I guess. I can't imagine their actual return is going to come close to matching a decade of pining for them.

