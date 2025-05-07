Reports: Cowboys expected to trade for Steelers WR George Pickens

According to multiple media reports, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to acquire wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers today. Per Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the trade compensation is a third-round pick in 2026, as well as a late-round pick swap.

Pickens, 24, is entering his fourth NFL season, and only has one year left on his rookie contract. To be determined if this trade will be accompanied by a contract extension, or if Pickens will just be a one-year rental. Star pass rusher Micah Parsons is seeking a new contract extension as well, and he could become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Pickens' stats through his first three seasons with the Steelers:

George Pickens Rec Yards YPC TD 2022 52 801 15.4 4 2023 63 1140 18.1 5 2024 59 900 15.3 3



The Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb at receiver, and not much else. They were widely expected to address the wide receiver position in the draft, but they did not. Instead they'll trade 2026 draft capital to Pittsburgh to land Pickens, a downfield receiver who has averaged over 15 yards per catch in each of his first three NFL seasons. A quick highlight reel:

Pickens has been on the "trade block" for much of this offseason after the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, who is similar in style to Pickens.

The NFC East now has the following starting WR duos:

• Eagles: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

• Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens

• Commanders: Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel

• Giants: Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton

The Eagles have a pair of budding star corners in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who will have to deal with the improved NFC East wide receiving corps. The development of third-year corner Kelee Ringo will also be of heavy interest in Eagles training camp.

