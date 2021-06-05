More News:

June 05, 2021

How to watch next week's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse

The partial eclipse will be visible at sunrise in the Philadelphia area

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Eclipse NASA/Courtesty

On June 10 at around 5:30 a.m., a partial solar eclipse will be visible from the Philadelphia area.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, June 10, when the "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse makes its way through the skies.

RELATED: Thomas Jefferson University projects to be conducted as part of first private mission to International Space Station

This partial solar eclipse occurs as the moon passes in front of the sun. This year, the moon won't cover the sun completely, which will cause a bright ring around the moon's silhouette called the "Ring of Fire," according to NASA.


The eclipse will be visible in the Mid-Atlantic, including the Delaware Valley, as well as the Northeast and portions of the Southeast and Midwest. 

In Philadelphia, the maximum eclipse will occur after sunrise around 5:32 a.m. and will last for around 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Scientists say not to look directly at the sun, and instead use solar viewing or eclipse glasses. Regular sunglasses are not safe to use to look at the eclipse, according to NASA.

Stargazers can also create a pinhole projector from common household items like a cereal box.

To safely view the eclipse, you can watch a live stream of the event here:


