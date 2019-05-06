Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18

With an increased emphasis on raising kids as strong individuals, a conference to empower teens is just what the doctor ordered.

Such an event will take place at Temple University on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Youth Service Inc. (YSI) — a nonprofit organization providing shelter to Philadelphia children and their families — and The Advocacy Institute will host their first-ever "Rise and Dream Philly Teen Conference." While the conference is the first iteration of this teen-focused endeavor, neither organization is new to helping teens navigate life. In fact, the event is a combination of YSI’s 17th annual “I Can Dream” Teen Conference and the Advocacy Institute's 4th annual #RISE Youth Summit.

RELATED READ: Philly nonprofit aims to empower girls through exercise

Experts and workshops will serve to inspire local teens to feel comfortable with themselves and teach them how to cope with adverse conditions and situations when they arise — all while working toward their dreams. With this focus, the conference’s theme is “Find Yourself, Be Yourself.”

The event will feature a complimentary breakfast and lunch, t-shirt, prizes and free admission to the conference’s afterparty.

The Rise and Dream Philly Teen Conference will be held in the Howard Gittis Student Center at 1755 N. 13th St., on Temple University’s campus.

RSVP to the event here.