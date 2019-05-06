More Health:

May 06, 2019

Teens can 'find themselves' at youth summit popping up at Temple on May 18

The Rise and Dream Philly Teen Conference is a free event

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
With an increased emphasis on raising kids as strong individuals, a conference to empower teens is just what the doctor ordered.

Such an event will take place at Temple University on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Youth Service Inc. (YSI) — a nonprofit organization providing shelter to Philadelphia children and their families — and The Advocacy Institute will host their first-ever "Rise and Dream Philly Teen Conference." While the conference is the first iteration of this teen-focused endeavor, neither organization is new to helping teens navigate life. In fact, the event is a combination of YSI’s 17th annual “I Can Dream” Teen Conference and the Advocacy Institute's 4th annual #RISE Youth Summit.

Experts and workshops will serve to inspire local teens to feel comfortable with themselves and teach them how to cope with adverse conditions and situations when they arise — all while working toward their dreams. With this focus, the conference’s theme is “Find Yourself, Be Yourself.”

The event will feature a complimentary breakfast and lunch, t-shirt, prizes and free admission to the conference’s afterparty.

The Rise and Dream Philly Teen Conference will be held in the Howard Gittis Student Center at 1755 N. 13th St., on Temple University’s campus.

RSVP to the event here

