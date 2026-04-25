Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival will fill Walnut Street with food, cocktails and shopping on May 2

The annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival, presented by INFINITI, returns to Center City on Saturday, May 2, bringing a day of food, shopping and entertainment to one of Philadelphia’s busiest corridors.

The free event runs from noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine, along Walnut Street from 15th to 20th streets, with additional programming on 18th Street between Locust and Sansom streets. The festival spans a walkable stretch of the neighborhood, with road closures in place during the event.

Provided Courtesy/Rittenhouse Row

The event highlights the neighborhood’s mix of restaurants, retailers and national brands. Attendees can sample dishes from spots like Parc, along with other restaurants such as Spice Finch and Village Whiskey, plus newcomers like Borromini, which will make its festival debut. Other participants include a. Kitchen and a. Bar and Superfolie, with offerings ranging from burgers and cocktails to seafood and pastries. Additional vendors will offer a range of food and dessert options across the festival.

Provided Courtesy/Rittenhouse Row

Cocktail gardens and pop-up bars will be set up throughout the festival, with drinks from spots like Rouge, a. Bar, Square 1682 and Jet Wine Bar, along with other vendors serving seasonal cocktails, wine and beer. A 90s-themed block party organized by Philadelphia Distilling will also be set up along Walnut Street, with a DJ, lounge seating and a dedicated cocktail area.

Provided Courtesy/Rittenhouse Row

Live music will run throughout the afternoon. Vendor booths will include Philadelphia artists and makers, including participants from InLiquid.

The event also includes kid-friendly activities and community booths, including booths supporting local schools and neighborhood organizations.

First held in the late 1990s, the Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival has long been a spring staple in the neighborhood. The event was paused from 2020 through 2022 before returning in 2023.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

Saturday, May 2 | Noon - 5 p.m.

Walnut Street from 15th to 20th streets

18th Street from Locust to Sansom streets

Free to attend

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