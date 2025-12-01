More News:

December 01, 2025

Man arrested for road rage shooting on I-95 in Northeast Philly

A passenger in a Honda CRV was injured when the driver of a Honda Accord opened fire on Sunday morning, police say.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
road rage shooting i-95 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a road rage shooting on I-95 North that left one person injured early Sunday morning. One person has been arrested.

A man was arrested Sunday morning following a shooting on Interstate 95 that left one person injured, police said. 

The driver of a silver Honda Accord fired a semiautomatic pistol at the driver of a brown Honda CRV near the Cottman Avenue exit on I-95 North following a road rage incident shortly after 7 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. 

MORE: 'Like a David versus Goliath fight': Communities take on Big Tech, government over AI data centers

A passenger in the CRV was struck in the arm and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by the driver. The passenger received treatment, but police have not provided an update on their condition. 

Portions of the highway were closed until 11:45 a.m. following the shooting.

Investigators found the Accord outside a home on the 4300 block of Sheffield Street at 8:50 a.m., police said. A man and woman were inside the home. Investigators obtained a warrant, searched the home and vehicle and found evidence related to the shooting, police said. 

The man was arrested, but his name has not been released. 

Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information can call (215) 452-5216.

