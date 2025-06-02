More Culture:

June 02, 2025

Roots Picnic organizers issue apology but no refunds after poor communication over weather delay angers festivalgoers

While some attendees waited for hours in line, representatives for the annual concert reiterated that it's a rain-or-shine event.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Music Roots Picnic
roots picnic.png Jake Katznelson/For PhillyVoice

The Roots Picnic, above in 2020, delayed the start to this year's festival because of heavy rains, but organizers said Monday that they will not issue refunds for the rain-or-shine event.

The Roots Picnic got off to a rocky and muddy start Saturday. 

Heavy rains threw a wrench in the Philly concert's plans, and poor communication over delays left festivalgoers outraged. But while organizers issued an apology, they said Monday there will be no refunds.

MORE: Wonder Food Hall's Fishtown location opens Thursday

The Roots Picnic, hosted by hip-hop legends and Philly natives the Roots, has been held at the Mann Center every year since it began in 2008. The FAQ for the festival, which was Saturday and Sunday, clearly states it's a rain-or-shine event, but guests who paid hundreds of dollars for tickets felt ripped off by hours of delays and complained about a lack of communication. 

Gates were supposed to open at noon Saturday, and long lines remained stagnant for over an hour before it was announced that the start of the show would be pushed back to 2 p.m. to allow the organizers to remediate the poor conditions of the grounds. 

"We're making sure everything's perfect for y'all, so take a little extra time and we'll see you soon!" the Roots Picnic's X account posted at 1:09 p.m.

But 2 p.m. came and went. Guests reported that people were not let into the festival for multiple hours, and lackluster communication from organizers made matters worse. Photos posted to social media show hundreds of people tightly packed at the park entrance. 

The next post from the picnic's official account didn't come until 5:03 p.m.

"Due to the heavy storms that hit the Philly area over the last 24-48 hours, the festival grounds took on a lot of mud and flooding," the festival said. "It created some real safety hazards, and we couldn't open the gates until we made sure everything was solid for y'all." 

However, most attendees were waiting for at least another two hours before getting into the festival. "Let us in" chants were heard from the sprawling lines, and some ticket holders decided to cut their losses and leave before ever stepping foot inside. 

"It was an absolute disaster," South Jersey mental health therapist Lauren Brown told Philadelphia Magazine. "We had seen an announcement earlier in the day that they were postponing opening until 2 p.m., so we got there at 2 p.m. And we didn't get into the venue until 7:01 p.m." 

By roughly 7:30 p.m., attendees who weathered the physical and metaphorical storm had made it inside the event, but not without their grievances. 

When asked if the Roots Picnic would issue refunds or discounts for future events, organizers made it clear that the disgruntled guests were out of luck. 

"The Roots Picnic is a rain or shine event," Roots Picnic representatives told PhillyVoice. "The festival was able to deliver a full day of artist performances and programing so we will not be issuing refunds." 

Roots Picnic, the Mann Center and the Roots' Questlove took to social media on Sunday morning to apologize to attendees, promising a better second day.

"We nearly canceled the Picnic because conditions were unsafe for everyone involved," Questlove wrote in an Instagram post with a disabled comment section. "It's 3 a.m. and I wanna thank you for your understanding and patience through this adversity...Tomorrow is a new day." 

Indeed, the festival's second day seemed to have a sunnier outcome. Performances from Lenny Kravitz, Meek Mill and Kaytranada were well received, and the Roots performed its entire "Do You Want More?!!!??!" album. 

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music Roots Picnic Mann Center Music Festival Fairmount Park Roots Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Business

Bluebird Distilling to add pizzeria, expand its tasting room

Bluebird Distilling renovation

Sponsored

Striving for zero road fatalities

Limited - Young adults crossing the road

Men's Health

There's no secret path to a long, healthy life. It requires a nutritious diet and regular exercise

Longevity Secret Exercise

Food & Drink

Passyunk Passeggiata returns on Thursdays this summer

Passyunk Passeggiata

Celebrities

Kelce brothers' beer brand buys stake of arena football team

Garage Beer Arena Football

Phillies

Phils manager Rob Thomson says Harper beaning "not intentional"

bryce-harper-phillies-hit-batter-braves-spencer-strider-national-league.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved