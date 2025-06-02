Roots Picnic organizers issue apology but no refunds after poor communication over weather delay angers festivalgoers

The Roots Picnic got off to a rocky and muddy start Saturday.

Heavy rains threw a wrench in the Philly concert's plans, and poor communication over delays left festivalgoers outraged. But while organizers issued an apology, they said Monday there will be no refunds.

The Roots Picnic, hosted by hip-hop legends and Philly natives the Roots, has been held at the Mann Center every year since it began in 2008. The FAQ for the festival, which was Saturday and Sunday, clearly states it's a rain-or-shine event, but guests who paid hundreds of dollars for tickets felt ripped off by hours of delays and complained about a lack of communication.

Gates were supposed to open at noon Saturday, and long lines remained stagnant for over an hour before it was announced that the start of the show would be pushed back to 2 p.m. to allow the organizers to remediate the poor conditions of the grounds.

"We're making sure everything's perfect for y'all, so take a little extra time and we'll see you soon!" the Roots Picnic's X account posted at 1:09 p.m.

But 2 p.m. came and went. Guests reported that people were not let into the festival for multiple hours, and lackluster communication from organizers made matters worse. Photos posted to social media show hundreds of people tightly packed at the park entrance.

The next post from the picnic's official account didn't come until 5:03 p.m. "Due to the heavy storms that hit the Philly area over the last 24-48 hours, the festival grounds took on a lot of mud and flooding," the festival said. "It created some real safety hazards, and we couldn't open the gates until we made sure everything was solid for y'all." However, most attendees were waiting for at least another two hours before getting into the festival. "Let us in" chants were heard from the sprawling lines, and some ticket holders decided to cut their losses and leave before ever stepping foot inside. "It was an absolute disaster," South Jersey mental health therapist Lauren Brown told Philadelphia Magazine. "We had seen an announcement earlier in the day that they were postponing opening until 2 p.m., so we got there at 2 p.m. And we didn't get into the venue until 7:01 p.m." By roughly 7:30 p.m., attendees who weathered the physical and metaphorical storm had made it inside the event, but not without their grievances.