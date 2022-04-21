More Health:

April 21, 2022

Risk of rotator cuff injuries increases among people with sex-hormone deficiencies

Researchers say the findings point to the wide-ranging effects low levels of estrogen and testosterone can have on women and men

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Hormones
Shoulder pain Tumisu/Pixabay

While the majority of rotator cuff tears can be treated nonsurgically with medications and physical therapy, more severe cases require surgical repair.

Lower-than-normal levels of sex hormones can increase the risk of shoulder injuries in men and women, according to a new study.

The research conducted at the University of Utah, specifically examined the likeliness of tears to the rotator cuff, the group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint and hold the head of a person's upper arm bone into the shoulder socket.

The study looked at the hormone levels of people younger than 65, who had rotator cuff surgeries, and researchers found that women with low levels of estrogen had a 48% greater chance of rotator cuff injuries compared to women with normal estrogen levels. Men with low levels of testosterone had a 89% greater likelihood.

When a tear to the rotator cuff occurs, the tendons can become partially, or fully, detached from head of the upper arm bone, called the humerus. Symptoms of a rotator cuff tear include shoulder pain, limited arm mobility, muscle weakness and cracking sounds when moving arm.

Almost 2 million Americans visit doctors each year because of rotator cuff pain. While the majority of rotator cuff tears can be treated nonsurgically with medications and therapy, more severe cases can require surgical repair.

The researchers say it is possible that the low levels of estrogen and testosterone could contribute to the weakening of the muscles and tendons in the rotator cuff, increasing the chances of a tear occurring.

"It's been known for a long time that when you have low estrogen and testosterone levels, that leads to osteoporosis or weak bones. And as the bones get weaker, it compromises tendon-bone attachments, and that's basically what rotator cuff tears are," Dr. Peter Chalmers, the study's co-author and an orthopedic surgeon at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, told U.S News & World Report.

He explained, "Testosterone is an anabolic steroid, which means it builds muscle. It's well accepted that when a muscle builds, the tendon has to build to compensate for the increased force by the muscle. So it may be that when testosterone levels are low, the tendons no longer receive that signal, and then the attachment can weaken."

Chalmers and his team say that the sex hormone deficiencies may also slow down the healing process. More research is needed to determine if treating these deficiencies should be recommended to modify the risk of rotator cuff tear.

The findings are based on health insurance data of almost 230,000 men and women who underwent rotator cuff repair between 2008 and 2017. The patients' average age was 54. They were compared to other participants who didn't have surgeries.

Twenty-seven percent of the women who had surgery had low levels of estrogen while 7% of men who underwent repair of their rotator cuff were deficient in testosterone.

When the researchers analyzed the Veterans Administration Genealogy database, they found that women with sex hormone deficiencies had 2.5 times the risk for rotator cuff repair. Men with testosterone deficiency were three times more likely to undergo the surgery.

Beyond should problems, researchers say the results show how sex hormone deficiencies can impact many aspects of a person's health. The study is published in the Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Hormones Philadelphia Injuries Estrogen Testosterone Joints Pain

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn Medicine - Brachytherapy

Brachytherapy at Penn Medicine now offers a new radiation option for patients with prostate cancer
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Frequency of mass shootings in Philadelphia increased after start of COVID-19 pandemic
Philly Mass Shootings Temple

Donors

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Villanova University

Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova head coach
Jay-Wright-Elite-Eight-03292022-UST

Women's Health

Mediterranean-style diet reduces risk of preeclampsia in pregnant women, study finds
Mediterranean diet and preeclampsia

Media

Philly jazz radio host Bob Perkins to retire from full-time role on WRTI-FM
Bob Perkins Jazz Radio

Family-Friendly

Outdoor roller skating rink returns to Dilworth Park this weekend
Dilworth Park roller rink

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved