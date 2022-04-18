More Health:

April 18, 2022

Long nails can be a germ hotspot; here's how to keep them clean

Longer fingernails are more likely to carry harmful bacteria and yeast underneath them, research shows.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Germs
Long fingernails Germs Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

Longer fingernails are more likely to carry harmful bacteria and yeast underneath them, research shows.

Long, prettily painted fingernails have been considered the epitome of feminine beauty for decades, but lately the trend has been reaching new lengths as longer and more intricately designed finger and toenails have become increasingly popular.

YouTube and TikTok are full of tutorials on how to do the latest nail designs, with fingernail lengths reaching over 2 inches long. But not everyone is aware that long fingernails increase the risk of spreading infections.

The area beneath the fingernail, in the crevice, can become the home to microorganisms like bacteria and fungi, Jeffrey Kaplan, a biology professor at American University, told USA TODAY. So when people scratch, bite their nails, suck on their fingers or even pick their noses, they could be spreading these microorganisms.

When they cook or eat, they also could be spreading germs to the themselves or to others.

"The longer the nail, the more surface area there is for microorganisms to adhere," he said. "Studies have found 32 different bacteria and 28 different fungi underneath fingernails."

A harbor for germs

Artificial nails, whether acrylic or nail, and even natural nails adorned with nail polish have a high likelihood of carrying lots of microorganisms because they are are harder to clean under.

A 2017 study demonstrated how easy it is for people to unintentionally spread germs from their hands to their bodies by touching their eyes, mouths and other parts of their skin. Infections from Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus spp were most common.

Another study found, Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus, or MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant staph bacteria that causes serious infection, underneath half of the fingernail samples the researchers collected.

Additional research found that nails extend 3 millimeters past the tip of the finger are more likely to carry harmful bacteria and yeast underneath them.

Infection spread by fingernails is a major concern in medical settings. In a study of 18 health care workers, all those with long nails harbored bacteria and yeast, but only 18% of workers with short nails did. 

The bacteria Klebsiella, which can cause pneumonia and urinary tract infections, and the yeast Candida parapsilosis, which can cause wound and blood stream infections, were found underneath the health care workers' nails.

In another case reported by The New York Times, the bacteria underneath the long nails of two nurses may have contributed to the deaths of babies under their care, although a definite causal link was never determined.

Health experts, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say nails should be trimmed short and kept clean. Most health care workers are required to keep their nails short.

How to keep long nails clean

For people who love keeping their nails long, there are ways to keep them healthy and free of germs. The American Academy of Dermatology Associations advises that they eat a healthy diet and stay hydrated to keep their nails strong and healthy. They also should clean their nail beds and cuticles often and sanitize their hands regularly. They should wash their hands for at least 15 seconds.

Wearing gloves while cooking and cleaning also can prevent germs from building up underneath fingernails. People should avoid biting their nails or damaging them in any way that can make them more vulnerable to infection.

The CDC also emphasizes the importance of properly sanitizing all clipping or grooming tools before use, especially when they are shared among household members or customers in a nail salon.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Germs Philadelphia Bacteria Infection

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Purchased - Bumping Elbows at Post Pandemic Office

Health Podcast: Cultivating Purpose & Meaningful Relationships in Business

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Open primaries would allow 1.1 million independent voters to take part in elections, lawmakers say
Open Primaries Bill

Business

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Sixers

In Game 1 win, Sixers found answers to deal with Raptors' strengths
Sixers-Raptors-Game-1_041722USAT

Prevention

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers
Second COVID-19 Booster

Music

Nickelodeon-themed emo band Carly Cosgrove debuts first full-length album in Philly
Carly Cosgrove Album Release

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns in May with more than 100 vendors and artists
Kensington Derby

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved