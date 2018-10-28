More Sports:

October 28, 2018

President Trump slams 'nervous' ex-Phillie Ryan Madson for World Series meltdown

By Michael Tanenbaum
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Madson reacts in the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game four of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 27, 2018.

President Donald Trump was so sickened by the L.A. Dodgers' collapse in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night that he fired off a tweet ripping a bullpen led by former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Ryan Madson.

The Dodgers carried a 4-0 lead over the Red Sox in the sixth inning when manager Dave Roberts yanked starter Rich Hill from the mound. Madson, who was an integral part of the Phillies' 2008 World Series team, entered the game to help even the series at two games apiece.

In relief, Madson gave up a three-run home run that reinvigorated Boston and paved the way for a 9-6 Red Sox win, putting the Dodgers' backs against the wall.

President Trump unleased on Roberts, Madson and the rest of the Dodgers' bullpen.

The tweet carries an extra sting for Madson, who appears to be a big supporter of the president. 

During the run-up to the 2016 election, Madson and several other MLB players were interviewed about the prospect of a Trump presidency and whether the fiery candidate's views on immigration posed a threat to foreign-born players. 

“I think the media has spun it in a way to make him look like he’s anti-immigrant, so I think it’s more their fault and how they’ve made him look than what he’s trying to do,’’ Madson told USAToday in July 2016, while still a member of the Oakland Athletics. “I don’t think he’s doing it in a way to be a Zionist. He’s not trying to seal us off from the world. He’s trying to just slow down or stop as much as he can what’s been happening here in America with the terrorists.’’

If he wasn't nervous before, Madson and the Dodgers should be now as they face a 3-1 deficit against Boston. 

As some astutely pointed out, however, Trump showed questionable judgment by even commenting on the World Series. 




Michael Tanenbaum
Some taxes, fees additional.