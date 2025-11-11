Sabrina Carpenter will star in an 'Alice in Wonderland' musical

Sabrina Carpenter is about to fall down the rabbit hole in a new "Alice in Wonderland"-inspired musical.

The pop star, fresh off collecting a half-dozen Grammy nods, will produce and star in a new film based on Lewis Carroll's classic children's book "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland." Joining her in Wonderland is filmmaker Lorene Scafaria ("Hustlers"), who will write and direct the musical. Marc Platt, the film and theater producer behind "Wicked" and "La La Land," is also on board for the Universal Pictures project.

The untitled movie marks Carpenter's first leading role for a major studio. The Montgomery County native has previously appeared in supporting roles in films like "Tall Girl," "Horns" and "The Hate U Give." Before she released her first album, she was also a regular on the Disney Channel spinoff series "Girl Meets World."

The news follows a strong showing from Carpenter on the Grammys ballot. The singer scored nominations in three of the award show's four major categories Friday: album, record and song of the year. She will also compete for best pop solo performance and best music video for "Manchild," the lead single off her seventh album "Man's Best Friend," and best pop vocal album.

