Brunch staple Sabrina's Cafe to expand to Philadelphia International Airport

Sabrina's Cafe has revealed plans to open a location inside the Philadelphia International Airport next spring.

Renderings of the restaurant, slated for Terminal C, show a traditional dining space and a counter with grab-and-go options.

"Sabrina's Cafe is thrilled to bring our signature brunch experience to the airport, offering travelers a taste of home even when they're on the go," said Robert DeAbreu, who owns the business with his wife, Raquel.

This will mark the sixth Sabrina's Cafe location. There are three restaurants in Philly – near the art museum, in University City and on South Street – and locations in Wynnewood, Montgomery County, and Collingswood, New Jersey. The original location in the Italian Market closed in April 2021 in part to difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airport location will stay true to the original menu, Robert said. It will offer stuffed challah French toast, cinnamon roll pancakes, vegetarian huevos rancheros, shrimp and grits, tofu scramble, and specialty drinks like the stuffed French toast latte and the blackberry lavender white chocolate latte.

Sabrina's Cafe, named in honor of Robert and Raquel's daughter, has been one of the most popular restaurants in Philadelphia since it opened two decades ago. Even LeBron James and his teammates have dined there. And in 2020, Conde Nast Traveller named Sabrina's Cafe one of Philadelphia's 13 Best Brunch Places.

To open the PHL location, Sabrina's Cafe has partnered with Hakan Ilhan, the restaurant operator who launched Bud & Marilyn's and Good Luck Pizza Co. at the airport.

"Everything about Sabrina's Cafe says, 'Come in, get comfortable; you're going to love eating here and being here,"' said Mel Hannah, vice president and general manager of MarketPlace PHL." Everybody leaves Sabrina's Cafe smiling and satisfied, and that's a great way to start any trip."