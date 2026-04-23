More News:

April 23, 2026

City Council expands renter protections by approving Safe Healthy Homes Act

The bills still face a lawsuit from landlord association HAPCO, which claims the governing body violated the Sunshine Act.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Politics City Council
Safe Healthy Homes Act Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

City Council approved the final two bills in the Safe Healthy Homes Act on Thursday, which adds renter protections. Above, advocates of the legislation and the 'ICE Out' measure celebrate the votes.

Philadelphia will now have more protections for renters after City Council approved the final two pieces of legislation in the Safe Healthy Homes Act. 

The package says landlords can't alter lease terms or refuse to rent to tenants who have previously reported violations or joined a tenant association. It also requires rental licenses to be shared with tenants or posted in public spaces, authorizes the city to create a proactive inspection and expands the "good cause" law, which prevents landlords from terminating leases or sending non-renewal notices without any reason. 

MORE: Approval of 'ICE Out' legislation shows Philly 'is not afraid' to stand up to Trump, council member says

Both bills passed with a 16-1 vote Thursday, with Councilmember Jeffery Young Jr. (D-5th) voting against the measures. 

The package also includes a third bill, which established an anti-displacement fund for tenants who are forced to move because their home was deemed unsafe. That legislation was approved in June 2025. 

Councilmember Nicolas O'Rourke introduced the bills in April 2025 and worked with landlords and tenant organizations on amendments and changes. However, HAPCO, the city's largest landlord advocacy group, opposes the act, claiming it will hurt small landlords, who own a limited number of properties. 

"Actual small landlords who are complying with the law, they should have no fear that these bills, that will now be law, are going to make their life miserable," O'Rourke said following Thursday's meeting. "There are areas within city operations that we also have always agreed need to be much better, operating much more fluidly, that we will continue to be working on with those small landlords who are interested in advocating for that."

The legislation's approval was briefly delayed in March after two HAPCO members filed a lawsuit claiming that council members violated Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act, which requires the government to hold public meetings, by discussing amendments to the bills in private. The lawsuit has since moved to federal court. 

"This fight continues as we take the next step to federal court, challenging the procedural violations and the legitimacy of the hearings," the organization wrote in a social media post Thursday. "Stay strong and stay engaged updates are coming within the next 30 days. We’re not done yet!"

During Thursday's meeting, the governing body also approved the "ICE Out" legislation, which offers additional protections for immigrants. Many supporters celebrated the approval of both measures, holding signs which read "ICE out, Safe Healthy Homes in." 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politics City Council Philadelphia Housing Nicolas O'Rourke

Featured

Limited - The Free Library - Career Fair

The Free Library of Philadelphia: A hub for job seekers across the city
Limited - Kayaking in Kent County

Why Kent County is one of the Chesapeake Bay’s best summer escapes

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Why traffic for Flyers, Sixers playoff games will be worse than usual

Traffic Sports Complex

Sponsored

Philly’s Irish roots tie to America250

Tourism Ireland - Glenariff, County Antrim

Health News

Red Cross is offering gift cards to encourage spring blood donations

Red Cross gift cards

Arts & Culture

A Pierre Robert mural is coming to Center City, but its exact site is undetermined

Pierre Robert Mural

Festivals

Nine-day PrideFest will return to New Hope and Lambertville in May

Copy of New Hope Pridefest 2019-114_Bridge .jpg

Sixers

Instant observations: VJ Edgecombe, Sixers even up series with resilient performance, outlasting Celtics

Edgecombe 4.21.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved