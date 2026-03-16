Run the Sandy Sprint 5K at the Navy Yard this April

Runners looking for a spring race in Philadelphia can sign up for the Sandy Sprint Philadelphia 5K Run/Walk, which returns to the Navy Yard on Saturday, April 25.

The event takes place at the Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 S. Broad St. An opening ceremony begins at 7:40 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Participants can run or walk the course, and dogs are welcome. Registration costs $40 for adults, $30 for children under 12 and $55 for participants bringing a canine companion.

The morning will include Philadelphia-themed entertainment to energize runners and spectators, including appearances by a Ben Franklin impersonator, a Rocky lookalike and the Mummers Fralinger String Band. The Positive Movement Drumline and Philly Girls Jump are also scheduled to perform.

The race supports the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which funds ovarian cancer research. The organization is marking its 25th anniversary in 2026 and says it has raised more than $6.4 million for research.

Saturday, April 25

Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds

4747 S Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19112

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