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March 16, 2026

Run the Sandy Sprint 5K at the Navy Yard this April

The race welcomes runners, walkers and dogs while raising money for ovarian cancer research.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fitness 5K
Sandy Sprint 5k Navy Yard Photo Credit/Shaun Reilly Photography

Participants run the Sandy Sprint Philadelphia 5K at the Navy Yard. The annual event raises funds for ovarian cancer research through the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.

Runners looking for a spring race in Philadelphia can sign up for the Sandy Sprint Philadelphia 5K Run/Walk, which returns to the Navy Yard on Saturday, April 25.

The event takes place at the Marine Parade Grounds, 4747 S. Broad St. An opening ceremony begins at 7:40 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8:30 a.m.

Participants can run or walk the course, and dogs are welcome. Registration costs $40 for adults, $30 for children under 12 and $55 for participants bringing a canine companion.

The morning will include Philadelphia-themed entertainment to energize runners and spectators, including appearances by a Ben Franklin impersonator, a Rocky lookalike and the Mummers Fralinger String Band. The Positive Movement Drumline and Philly Girls Jump are also scheduled to perform.

The race supports the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, which funds ovarian cancer research. The organization is marking its 25th anniversary in 2026 and says it has raised more than $6.4 million for research.

Sandy Sprint 5K

Saturday, April 25
Navy Yard Marine Parade Grounds
4747 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19112

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fitness 5K The Navy Yard Cancer Research

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