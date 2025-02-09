Saquon Barkley breaks single-season rushing record (regular season plus playoffs)

February 09, 2025
Philadelphia Eagles phenom running back Saquon Barkley flirted with the NFL's all-time record for rushing yards in a single season, but after the Birds rested starters in their regular season finale against the New York Giants, he fell 100 yards short.
Eric Dickerson breathed a sigh of relief.
However, Barkley still had a shot at the all-time single-season rushing record, playoffs included. That record was held by Terrell Davis, who rushed for 2,476 yards with the Denver Broncos in 1998.
Barkley has gone on a tear in the playoffs:
• Packers: 25 carries, 119 yards
• Rams: 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs
• Commanders: 15 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs
Entering the Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley needed 30 rushing yards to pass Davis, which he did in the second quarter.
|Year
|Player
|Rushing yards (reg season + playoffs)
|2024
|Saquon Barkley, PHI
|TBD
|1998
|Terrell Davis, DEN
|2476
|1997
|Terrell Davis, DEN
|2331
|1984
|Eric Dickerson, LAR
|2212
|2012
|Adrian Peterson, MIN
|2196
|2024
|Derrick Henry, BAL
|2191
|1998
|Jamal Anderson, ATL
|2122
|1997
|Barry Sanders, DET
|2118
|2005
|Shaun Alexanders, SEA
|2116
|2003
|Ahman Green, GB
|2105
Barkley also has a chance of breaking the single-season rushing record just in the playoffs, though he's pretty far behind John Riggins in that category.
|Year
|Player
|Playing rushing yards
|1982
|John Riggins, WAS
|610
|1997
|Terrell Davis, DEN
|581
|1998
|Terrell Davis, DEN
|468
|1983
|Marcus Allen, OAK
|466
|1999
|Eddie George, TEN
|449
|2019
|Derrick Henry, TEN
|446
|2024
|Saquon Barkley, PHI
|442 (entering SB)
|1990
|Thurman Thomas, BUF
|390
|1996
|Natrone Means, JAX
|358
|2016
|Le'Veon Bell, PIT
|357
We'll update if he breaks that record as well.
