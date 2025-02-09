More Sports:

February 09, 2025

Saquon Barkley breaks single-season rushing record (regular season plus playoffs)

Including the postseason, Saquon Barkley is the single-season rushing king.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
11925_EaglesRams_Saquon-Barkley-3958.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a NFL Divisional Playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 19, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Eagles phenom running back Saquon Barkley flirted with the NFL's all-time record for rushing yards in a single season, but after the Birds rested starters in their regular season finale against the New York Giants, he fell 100 yards short.

Eric Dickerson breathed a sigh of relief. 

However, Barkley still had a shot at the all-time single-season rushing record, playoffs included. That record was held by Terrell Davis, who rushed for 2,476 yards with the Denver Broncos in 1998.

Barkley has gone on a tear in the playoffs:

• Packers: 25 carries, 119 yards
• Rams: 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs
• Commanders: 15 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs 

Entering the Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley needed 30 rushing yards to pass Davis, which he did in the second quarter.

Year Player Rushing yards (reg season + playoffs) 
 2024Saquon Barkley, PHI TBD 
 1998 Terrell Davis, DEN  2476 
 1997Terrell Davis, DEN 2331 
 1984Eric Dickerson, LAR  2212  
 2012Adrian Peterson, MIN 2196 
 2024Derrick Henry, BAL 2191 
 1998Jamal Anderson, ATL 2122 
 1997Barry Sanders, DET  2118  
 2005Shaun Alexanders, SEA 2116 
 2003Ahman Green, GB 2105 


Barkley also has a chance of breaking the single-season rushing record just in the playoffs, though he's pretty far behind John Riggins in that category.

 YearPlayer Playing rushing yards 
 1982John Riggins, WAS 610
 1997Terrell Davis, DEN  581 
 1998Terrell Davis, DEN  468 
 1983Marcus Allen, OAK  466 
 1999Eddie George, TEN  449 
 2019Derrick Henry, TEN 446
 2024Saquon Barkley, PHI  442 (entering SB)
 1990Thurman Thomas, BUF  390
 1996Natrone Means, JAX  358
 2016Le'Veon Bell, PIT  357


We'll update if he breaks that record as well. 

