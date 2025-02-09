Saquon Barkley breaks single-season rushing record (regular season plus playoffs)

Philadelphia Eagles phenom running back Saquon Barkley flirted with the NFL's all-time record for rushing yards in a single season, but after the Birds rested starters in their regular season finale against the New York Giants, he fell 100 yards short.

Eric Dickerson breathed a sigh of relief.

However, Barkley still had a shot at the all-time single-season rushing record, playoffs included. That record was held by Terrell Davis, who rushed for 2,476 yards with the Denver Broncos in 1998.

Barkley has gone on a tear in the playoffs:

• Packers: 25 carries, 119 yards

• Rams: 26 carries, 205 yards, 2 TDs

• Commanders: 15 carries, 118 yards, 3 TDs



Entering the Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley needed 30 rushing yards to pass Davis, which he did in the second quarter.

Year Player Rushing yards (reg season + playoffs) 2024 Saquon Barkley, PHI TBD 1998 Terrell Davis, DEN 2476 1997 Terrell Davis, DEN 2331 1984 Eric Dickerson, LAR 2212 2012 Adrian Peterson, MIN 2196 2024 Derrick Henry, BAL 2191 1998 Jamal Anderson, ATL 2122 1997 Barry Sanders, DET 2118 2005 Shaun Alexanders, SEA 2116 2003 Ahman Green, GB 2105



Barkley also has a chance of breaking the single-season rushing record just in the playoffs, though he's pretty far behind John Riggins in that category.

Year Player Playing rushing yards 1982 John Riggins, WAS 610 1997 Terrell Davis, DEN 581 1998 Terrell Davis, DEN 468 1983 Marcus Allen, OAK 466 1999 Eddie George, TEN 449 2019 Derrick Henry, TEN 446 2024 Saquon Barkley, PHI 442 (entering SB) 1990 Thurman Thomas, BUF 390 1996 Natrone Means, JAX 358 2016 Le'Veon Bell, PIT 357



We'll update if he breaks that record as well.

