January 01, 2026

A look ahead at an extremely busy 2026 for sports in Philadelphia

From the MLB All-Star Game to the World Cup, and three pro golf events, Philly will be hosting some of sports biggest events in 2026.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies World Cup
World-Cup-Philadelphia-Lincoln-financial-field_122725 Susana Vera/Imagn Images

The World Cup will stage six games in South Philly next summer.

After the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics conclude this winter, Philadelphia will emerge as the center of the sports world for much of 2026. 

In addition to the regular sports calendars we all know and follow for the major teams in the city, a handful and a half of national events will be staged in the Philly area in 2026. Expect to see tons of B-roll of the Art Museum steps and cheesesteaks being grilled. And to have stretches of outrageous traffic. 

A lot of these are also once in a generation opportunities and if you're reading this, you should really consider looking into tickets.

March 20, 22 — NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament (Xfinity Mobile Arena)

One of the most exciting weekends in sports returns to Philly as the first and second rounds of the March Madness bracket will be decided in South Philly.

March 26 — Phillies opening day (Citizens Bank Park)

The Phillies will begin their trek for a third straight NL East title when the Texas Rangers head to town for a 3:05 p.m. first pitch.

May 11-17 — PGA Championship (Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square)

The best golfers on the planet will collect in Delaware County as the first major of the year is staged at historic Aronimink Golf Club.

May 29-June 1 — LPGA ShopRite Classic (Stockton Seaview Resort, Stockton, NJ)

The annual women's golf tournament will once again be held on the Bay Course just outside of Atlantic City.

June 14, 19, 22, 25, 27, July 4 — FIFA World Cup (Lincoln Financial Field)

Five pool play and one knockout round World Cup games will be battled in Philly this year. The schedule for the first five games has already been released, with Brazil and France among the teams bringing soccer fans to the City of Brotherly Love.

July 11-14 — MLB All-Star Weekend (Citizens Bank Park)

The 2026 All-Star break will bring a long weekend of events to Philly right after the Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary of the Unites States). First on Saturday the 11th, the All-Star village will open at the Philly Convention Center, where the first round of the MLB Draft will also be hosted. On Sunday is the MLB futures game and celebrity softball event, on Monday the Home Run Derby, and Tuesday the MLB All-Star Game.

October 1-4 — Jefferson Lehigh Classic Senior PGA

The first iteration of what is expected to be a regular Champions Tour stop, Lehigh Country Club will host the best 50-and-older golfers for a fall golf tournament. Tiger Woods, if healthy, is 50 years old and will be eligible to compete on the Tour for the first time.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

