Schuylkill Expressway eastbound will be closed from 30th to South streets this weekend

The Schuylkill Expressway will be reduced to one lane of traffic and then completely close for the entire weekend between the 30th Street and South Street interchanges for pavement repairs and repaving.

On Friday morning, PennDOT announced closures that would begin to impact traffic at 9 p.m. on Friday. Prior to the full closure of the highway, traffic will be reduced to one lane between the two interchanges and then be completely closed from 11 p.m. Friday until Monday morning.

The following ramps will be closed and detoured starting at 11 p.m. on Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

• Westbound I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) ramp to eastbound I-76. I-676 motorists will be detoured west on I-76 to the Montgomery Drive/West River Drive exit, then take the ramp to eastbound I-76 and follow the detour at 30th Street. • Walnut Street ramp to eastbound I-76. Detour to Walnut Street, turn left on 38th Street and go straight on University Avenue to 34th Street and the ramp to eastbound I-76.

More work scheduled next week will include westbound I-76 overnight and eastbound will be restricted to a single lane between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges for painting and demolition of sections of the overhead viaduct.

Here are the Schuylkill Expressway closures planned for next week, via PennDOT.

• Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 20, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane at 9 p.m., then closed completely from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges. During the closure, westbound I-76 motorists will exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp to westbound I-76 or to eastbound I-676. • Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Sept. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be periodic, short-term closures of the deceleration lane on westbound I-76 approaching the ramp to 30th Street for concrete placement under the viaduct. • Tuesday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Sept. 20, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the I-676 and South Street interchanges for pavement repairs.

