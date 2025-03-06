Flyers trade rumors: Several teams interested in Scott Laughton, cost might be getting higher

The Flyers have stood pat so far with Friday's NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching.

Scott Laughton has interest among playoff teams looking for one more center, but nothing has pushed general manager Danny Brière to make a deal yet.

The patience appears to be setting a greater market, though, and a higher price tag.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in the mix for Laughton, Sportsnet league insider Elliotte Freidman told Wednesday night's NHL on TNT broadcast during a trade deadline segment – a few other clubs, too.

Said Friedman:

"Well, I think Scott Laughton is one of the guys [the Leafs] were looking at. If you look at the trade Tampa made today where they got two firsts, I think that guaranteed that Philadelphia is going to ask for a first for Laughton... "And Laughton, they have other competition for. I think Winnipeg's been in there. I think New Jersey's in there, and I think Washington's in there, too, on Laughton as a kind of fit, potentially, for them." [NHL on TNT]