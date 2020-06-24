Sea Isle City's food truck festival becomes takeout event

The Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational usually draws a crowd to Kix McNutley's parking lot on Landis Avenue at the Jersey Shore.

This year, however, the event needs to change things up since large gatherings are out due to COVID-19.

In order to safely take place this weekend, the food truck fest will become a takeout party. Most of the food trucks will allow for mobile ordering ahead of time, so guests can grab their food and go.

According to a press release, food trucks and vendors will be spaced out to ensure safety for patrons and employees. Those who stop by to pick up orders are asked to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart in any lines.

As for which food trucks will be on-site, look for Beast of the Street, JD's House of Bacon, Chank's Grab-N-Go, Cold Stone Creamery, Grilled Cheez Factory, House of Cupcakes, Loco Gringo's Street Tacos, Nick's Roast Beef, Pazzo Pizza, Pirate Pete's Soda Pop Co. and Rolling Bones. Kix McNutley's also will be offering to-go cocktails.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Kix McNutley's is located at 63rd Street and Landis Avenue.