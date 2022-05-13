More News:

May 13, 2022

Republican Jeff Bartos touts his business acumen in U.S. Senate race

The Montgomery County resident seeks to lower corporate tax rates and protect American intellectual property and jobs

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
2022 Election U.S. Senate
Jeff Bartos Senate Ty Lohr/York Daily Record

Jeff Bartos, a businessman from Montgomery County, is seeking the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. He previously ran an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor.

Jeff Bartos has experience as a lawyer, real estate developer and energy efficiency consultant. He's seeking to add U.S. Senator to that list. 

Bartos, 49, is among seven candidates seeking the Republican nomination for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. The primary is Tuesday. 

Many voters may recognize his name from an unsuccessful run for lieutenant governor in 2018, which was tethered to the gubernatorial campaign state Sen. Scott Wagner. But Bartos is a lifelong Pennsylvania resident, something of a rarity in this race.

In many ways, the Montgomery County resident has aligned himself with Trump-era Republican orthodoxy, though he has acknowledged Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. 

He supports the Second Amendment and opposes defunding the police in the face of rising crime rates. He backs voter ID laws, seeks to lower corporate tax rates to incentivize commerce and "beat China" by protecting American intellectual property and jobs.  

Bartos has condemned Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 lockdowns because of their impacts on small businesses. Early during the pandemic, he helped create the Pennsylvania 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit that provided forgivable loans to small businesses.

In response to the leaked Supreme Court draft, which signaled the possibility that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, Bartos said "Roe was wrongly decided" and that the court has "the opportunity to follow the Constitution and allows states to protect the unborn." 

Before Bartos started ESB Holdings, his family-owned real estate development company, he was the CEO of the Mark Group, a energy efficiency services firm that specialized on residential buildings.

The U.K.-based Mark Group built an office led by Bartos in the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 2010, when it was welcomed by politicians eager to expand the city's energy sector. But Pennsylvania officials asked the company to return $150,000 in state funds when the firm shut down its foreign operations in 2015. The company hadn't fulfilled its commitment to stay at the site for five years.

Bartos grew up in Reading, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, was born. Despite their opposing views, the two have maintained a public friendship.

Though they disagree on a lot, they both support is more funding for addiction treatment programs as a way to stem the opioid epidemic, which has hit Pennsylvania particularly hard.

Bartos attended Emory University in Atlanta, where he studied political science, before earning a law degree at the University of Virginia. 

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2022 Election U.S. Senate Philadelphia Elections Republicans Primary Election GOP Pennsylvania Politics

Videos

Featured

Limited - Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania 3

How Girl Scouts prepares members for a lifetime of success and adventure
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

High-tech training for careers that pay

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-USGA employee behind stolen golf tournament ticket scheme sentenced to 14 months in prison
US Open Ticket Theft

Sponsored

'Aqua Marooned!' is a free game available now at nature centers across the region
Limited - Aqua Marooned Game

Women's Health

Pregnant women increasingly at risk of being exposed to chemicals that may harm development
Prenatal exposure to harmful chemicals

Sixers

The 2022 Sixers lacked something that can't be faked — mental toughness
Sixers-heat-loss-bench_051322_USAT

Music

Black Thought, Danger Mouse release lead single 'No Gold Teeth' from upcoming collaboration
Black Thought Collaborative Album

Festivals

Northern Liberties Night Market returns with food trucks, live music and street performers
Northern Liberties Night Market

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved