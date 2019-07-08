Man fatally struck by SEPTA train on Broad Street Line

July 08, 2019
A man was killed Monday afternoon after he was struck by a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line, officials said.
The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the tracks near Erie Station.
Authorities said the victim was working on the tracks when he fell backwards and was struck by an oncoming train.
The age and identity of the victim were not immediately available.
Trains in both directions on the Broad Street Line were stopped at Girard Station after the accident, with shuttles taking passengers the rest of the way to Fern Rock Station and back.
BSL: Shuttle bus service is operating in both directions between Girard Station and Fern Rock Transportation Center due to a medical emergency near Erie Station. Delays are expected.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) July 8, 2019
Riders should expect residual delays to continue into Monday evening.