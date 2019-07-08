More News:

July 08, 2019

Man fatally struck by SEPTA train on Broad Street Line

Michael Tanenbaum
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Broad Street Line Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A SEPTA subway train enters Cecil B. Moore Station on the Broad Street Line, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016.

A man was killed Monday afternoon after he was struck by a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on the northbound side of the tracks near Erie Station.

Authorities said the victim was working on the tracks when he fell backwards and was struck by an oncoming train.

RELATED: Body found at construction site in Port Richmond, police say

The age and identity of the victim were not immediately available.

Trains in both directions on the Broad Street Line were stopped at Girard Station after the accident, with shuttles taking passengers the rest of the way to Fern Rock Station and back.

Riders should expect residual delays to continue into Monday evening. 

