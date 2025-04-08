SEPTA reviewing video of bus that fails to stop after crash, pushing a vehicle down a road in Northeast Philly

SEPTA officials are reviewing a video that shows a bus crashing into a vehicle and not stopping, pushing it sideways down a street in Northeast Philadelphia.

The video was taken Friday around 4 p.m. near Roosevelt Boulevard and Sanger Street. There were seven non-life-threatening injuries reported, including five passengers on the bus and two people in the vehicle, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said Tuesday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

"(W)e are working to determine why the collision occurred and why the bus continued to move after the impact," Busch said.

As part of the investigation, SEPTA is conducting a full mechanical inspection of the bus along with reviewing videos posted to social media, surveillance from a nearby business and video from the bus.

The operator of the bus in the video is being held off duty pending the outcome of the investigation, which is "standard procedure," Busch said.

A video of the SEPTA bus continuing to push the red vehicle as its wheels screech down the road can be viewed below: