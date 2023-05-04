SEPTA adding extra service for Phillies and Sixers games on Friday

May 04, 2023
Friday is a big day for Philadelphia sports fans. The 76ers host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their second-round series at 7:30 p.m., a night when center Joel Embiid will be awarded his first Most Valuable Player award. Across the street, the Phillies will be playing the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.
Because of the influx of over 60,000 fans heading to the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park on Friday, SEPTA is adding additional Broad Street Line services from Fern Rock Station to NRG Station on May 5.
The transit authority is offering three extra BSL express trains at 6:08 p.m., 6:18 p.m. and 6:28 p.m. The train will make stops at Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust and NRG stations.
There will also be three extra local trains southbound at 6:10 p.m., 6:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. making all stops.
SEPTA advises all customers to arrive at the station with time to spare and to load money on a key card ahead of time to avoid missing the train.
The Broad Street Line connects to the Market-Frankford Line and the trolley system with a free interchange between 15th Street and City Hall stations. Regional Rail riders and PATCO passengers can access the subway in Center City.