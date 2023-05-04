SEPTA adding extra service for Phillies and Sixers games on Friday

Friday is a big day for Philadelphia sports fans. The 76ers host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their second-round series at 7:30 p.m., a night when center Joel Embiid will be awarded his first Most Valuable Player award. Across the street, the Phillies will be playing the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Because of the influx of over 60,000 fans heading to the Wells Fargo Center and Citizens Bank Park on Friday, SEPTA is adding additional Broad Street Line services from Fern Rock Station to NRG Station on May 5.