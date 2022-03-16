SEPTA receives $9.8 million grant for construction of two bus facilities in South Philly

A $9.8 million grant was awarded to SEPTA from President Biden's bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the design and creation of two end-of-route bus facilities in South Philadelphia.

Congressman Dwight Evans and Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon announced the plans on Monday. The transportation centers will include ADA-accessible bus stops with benches, bus shelters, signage, ample lighting, additional safety enhancements and bathroom facilities for SEPTA workers.

"Investments in public transportation are key to future economic growth in our region, helping more people get to and from work, as well as increasing access to commercial centers like those in South Philadelphia, near the proposed facility sites," said Rep. Scanlon.

The $9.8 million award is just a portion of the $409.3 million from the Infrastructure Law going to bolster public transit around the United States. The purpose of the funding is to modernize the country's public transportation system by providing upgrades to aging infrastructure and equipment.

Pennsylvania will receive $2.8 billion over the next five years to upgrade its public transportation system – including SEPTA. The $9.8 million award is just a portion of the estimated $120 million the transportation authority believes it will get through the law.

The Inquirer reported in November that by 2026, SEPTA could receive a total of $540 million in federal funding, in addition to its normal allotment of aid from the government.

Together, the two new locations will service nine total bus routes each day. Five of these routes are east to west, and the remaining four are north to south.

Proposed Routes:

• East-West: G, 7, 29, 64, 79

• Proposed location: Near Pier 70 in South Philadelphia



• North-South: 25, 47, 47M, 57



• Proposed location: South 3rd St. and West Oregon Ave.