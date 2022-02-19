More News:

February 19, 2022

SEPTA to offer 25% discounts on weekly passes in March after adjusting service on certain routes

Schedule changes are coming to the Market-Frankford Line and some trolley and bus routes starting Feb. 27 and 28

By Noah Zucker
SEPTA will offer discounted weekly passes starting March 7 and through the end of the month. That will come after the agency makes changes to its schedule at the February to better address demand on certain train, bus and trolley routes.

As a way to show appreciation for current customers and to welcome riders back to the system in the wake of the pandemic, SEPTA will offer discounted weekly passes next month.

Starting Monday, March 7, all the system's weekly passes – including TransPasses, TrailPasses and Cross-County Passes – will be offered at a 25% discount per a press release from SEPTA. The discount will be available at all SEPTA sales venues through the end of the month.

The agency is announcing the discount now so customers can consider them before buying monthly passes next month. Riders will be able to save between $6.50 to $13.75 per week.

SEPTA's ridership is currently at only 50% of what it was before the pandemic, the agency's spokesperson Andrew Busch told WHYY.

Between 11,000 and 19,000 fewer riders will use the system on a daily basis through 2025 according to a study from Pew Research. This is due in large part to the rise of remote work arrangements early on in the pandemic, which have become permanent for some.

The announcement about discounts comes as SEPTA is preparing to move to its spring schedule and make other service adjustments on the Market-Frankford Line and certain trolley and bus routes. The changes will go into effect on Feb. 27 and 28.

They "will allow us to provide more predictable and reliable service while preparing for growth in the months ahead," said SEPTA's CEO Leslie Richards and factor in ongoing challenges such as pandemic-related staffing shortages.

None of the agency's service will be completely eliminated, but there will be slight reductions in frequency on Routes 2, 6, 19, 20, 24, 29, 33, 45, 46, 52, 53, 57, 79, 88, 124, 125 and L. Some of those resources will be shifted to other routes like G and 70, which have seen higher demand.

Service on the Market-Frankford Line will change as well. Frequency during traditional morning and afternoon rush hours will be reduced from five minutes to six minutes. This will help SEPTA address the increased demand for mid-day service on the line.

No changes will be made to service on the Broad Street, Norristown High Speed or regional rail lines.

