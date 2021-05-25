Person struck and killed by SEPTA Market-Frankford line train in Center City, causes service delays

May 25, 2021
Update (1:28 p.m.): Market-Frankford Line riders can resume boarding trains at normal locations, SEPTA said. Shuttle-bus service has ended. Customers should expect some delays while full service is restored.
MFL: Please board all trains at its normal boarding location. Shuttle bus service has ended. Expect some residual delays while full operations are being restored.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 25, 2021
A person was fatally struck by a Market-Frankford Line train at 15th Street Station in Center City late Tuesday morning, causing service delays in both directions, SEPTA officials said.
The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m., according to SEPTA. It is not yet known if it was an accidental fall or a possible suicide.
Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected in both directions on the Market-Frankford Line, according to SEPTA's website.
Passengers are being asked to use shuttle-bus service between 30th Street and 5th Street stations for surface transportation in the meantime.
MFL: Service in both directions is experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes due to a medical emergency at 15th Street Station.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 25, 2021
MFL: Service in both directions is experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes due to a medical emergency at 15th Street Station. Passengers are to use shuttle bus service between 30th Street and 5th Street Stations at this time for surface transportation.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) May 25, 2021
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
