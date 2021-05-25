Person struck and killed by SEPTA Market-Frankford line train in Center City, causes service delays

Update (1:28 p.m.): Market-Frankford Line riders can resume boarding trains at normal locations, SEPTA said. Shuttle-bus service has ended. Customers should expect some delays while full service is restored.

A person was fatally struck by a Market-Frankford Line train at 15th Street Station in Center City late Tuesday morning, causing service delays in both directions, SEPTA officials said.



The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m., according to SEPTA. It is not yet known if it was an accidental fall or a possible suicide.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are expected in both directions on the Market-Frankford Line, according to SEPTA's website.

Passengers are being asked to use shuttle-bus service between 30th Street and 5th Street stations for surface transportation in the meantime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

