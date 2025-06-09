More News:

June 09, 2025

SEPTA's Chestnut Hill Line to shut down until September for bridge repairs

The temporary closure, which begins Sunday, halts service at nine Regional Rail stations and detours four bus routes.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA is halting service on the Chestnut Hill East Line from Sunday to Tuesday, Sept. 2, to accommodate bridge repairs.

Service on SEPTA's Chestnut Hill East Line will be suspended for nearly three months, beginning next week.

No trains will run on the Regional Rail line from Sunday to Tuesday, Sept. 2, because SEPTA is rehabilitating five bridges along the route between the Wayne Junction and Cresheim Valley Drive. 

SEPTA announced the service shutdown in January, noting the repairs would be completed during the summer months to minimize the impact on commuters.

Nine stations will lose service: 

• Wister
• Germantown
• Washington Lane
• Stenton
• Sedgwick
• Mount Airy
• Wyndmoor
• Gravers
• Chestnut Hill East

Four bus routes also will be detoured from 7 a.m. Monday until 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2:

• Route 18 
• Route 53
• Route 71
• Route 71 Express 

To accommodate riders affected by the service loss, the Chestnut Hill West line will have expanded service while the Chestnut Hill East line is suspended. Three additional inbound and outbound trains will run on weekdays. The line will provide service every 30 minutes during peak hours and every hour during off-peak hours. On weekends, nine inbound and 10 outbound trains will provide hourly service. 

The five bridges in need of repairs cross Wayne Avenue in Germantown, Logan Street at Wister Woods Park, Chew Avenue at Awbury Arboretum, Mt. Pleasant Avenue in East Mt. Airy and Cresheim Valley Drive in Chestnut Hill. 

During bridge repairs, nearby residents and businesses may encounter minor noise and air quality issues, SEPTA said. Temporary detours and lane closures on nearby roads are likely, but not anticipated to have a significant impact on traffic. 

Most of the bridges that are being rehabilitated were built in the late 1800s or early 1900s and have undergone regular repairs throughout the years. Improvements include structural repairs, platform replacements and track reinstallation. 

