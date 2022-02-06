More News:

February 06, 2022

SEPTA transit police searching for suspect in three armed robberies

The male suspect is wanted for questioning in connection with incidents that occurred on multiple platforms on Feb. 5

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Armed Robbery Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

SEPTA Transit Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a male suspect wanted for questioning in connection with three armed robberies on multiple platforms throughout the day on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Two other male suspects who were wanted for questioning were already found by SEPTA transit police. No injuries have been reported, SEPTA transit police say. 

The first incident occurred at 2 p.m. in the concourse connecting 15th St. and City Hall stations. 

Transit police say that the suspect held someone up at gunpoint and demanded money. 

A similar incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. at 30th St. station on the Market-Frankford Line. A third incident occurred in the same place, where two people were forced to withdraw money from an ATM at gunpoint. 

The suspect, pictured below, fled in an unknown direction following the last incident. 

SEPTA City Hall robbery suspectProvided images/SEPTA Police

The suspect fled in an unknown direction in 30th St. station on the Market-Frankford Line after forcing two people to withdraw money from an ATM, SEPTA police say.


These incidents are just a few of several gun-involved incidents that have occurred in SEPTA stations over the last few weeks. On Jan. 28, a man pulled out a gun during an argument just after midnight in City Hall station, SEPTA transit police say. A gun was pulled out in the City Hall station the previous night as well. 

Anyone with information about this suspect should call SEPTA Transit Police at (215) 580-8111. 

Limited - Philadelphia neighborhood aerial shot looking towards Center City

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Limited - The View at Old City 1

The View at Old City’s luxury apartments offer the largest floorplans in the neighborhood

