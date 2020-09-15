Man, woman killed and another man injured in shootings in Montgomery County

A second man was found in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said the shootings were incidents of domestic violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover Township Police at (610) 327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.

Elsewhere in Montgomery County, police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a male killed in Lower Merion on Sunday night. That victim was shot multiple times, according to police.