September 15, 2020

Man, woman killed and another man injured in shootings in Montgomery County

By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Contributor
Police responded to a reported shooting at a home in New Hanover Township at 8:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. Officers found the bodies of a man and woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

Two people were killed and one person was injured in shootings in New Hanover, Montgomery County, on Monday night, authorities said. 

The incident happened at a home on the 2900 block of Reifsnyder Road around 8:07 p.m., according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office. Officers found the bodies of a man and woman who had both sustained gunshot wounds.

A second man was found in the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials said the shootings were incidents of domestic violence. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover Township Police at (610) 327-1150 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.

Elsewhere in Montgomery County,  police continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a male killed in Lower Merion on Sunday night. That victim was shot multiple times, according to police.

