'The Simpsons' to return to Delco’s Springfield Mall with Moe’s Tavern pop-up

The pop-up replica of Moe's Tavern is returning to the Springfield Mall in Delaware County from Friday, Sept. 30 to Saturday, Oct. 16.

"Every town is Springfield," the pop-up's website says. "We are bringing Springfield to you." The traveling, temporary bar, inspired by the animated series "The Simpsons," previously made a stop at the Springfield Mall a year ago.

Tickets start at $37 and include a meal and one non-alcoholic beverage. Beer will be available for purchase. The Moe's Tavern menu includes food like the Krusty Burger, Moe's magic mushrooms and a drunken d'ohnuts shake. Chidren's tickets are discounted $4 and include a kid's meal called The Maggie.

In addition to food and drink, guests can participate in Simpsons-related activities that should be familiar to fans of the show, like trying out Love Tester machine, hanging out in Moe's office and writing on a blackboard just like Bart does in the show's opening credits.

The pop-up, which isn't officially associated with "The Simpsons" or FOX, debuted at the Springfield Mall last September. Since then, it has had on the Wildwood boardwalk and at a mall in Springfield, Virginia.

"We are excited to return to the location of our first Moe's Pop Up," Joe McCullough, of JMC Pop Ups, said in a press release. "We encourage everyone to dress in costume, load up the kids and head to the place where nobody knows your name for food, drink, photo ops and fun!"

JMC also has done pop-ups based on Paddy's Pub from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and the fictional, fast-food chain McDowell's from the 1988 movie "Coming to America."

Moe's Tarvern will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Sept. 30 to Oct. 16

Tickets start at $37

Springfield Mall

1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA 19064

