Get in the Halloween spirit with spooky events from Historic Philadelphia this October

Fall lovers can celebrate the changing of seasons in Old City this October with multiple events and attractions that are sure to be a fun way to enjoy the crisp, autumn air.



Historic Philadelphia is hosting plenty of activities to get you in the Halloween spirit, including Spooky Mini Golf at Franklin Square and Spooky Twilight Tours at the Betsy Ross House.

Franklin Square's haunted take on its popular 18-hole mini golf course will feature creepy music, lights, smoke and special effects to set the mood. Spooky Mini Golf will be offered nightly Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for children and $15 for adults and can be purchased onsite or in advance online.

Over at the Betsy Ross House, Spooky Twilight Tours will be held Friday and Saturday evenings from Oct. 1 through Oct. 29. Guests can time travel back to the 1700s to learn about Philadelphia's grisly history of infection through horror stories of bloodletting, smallpox and yellow fever.

Afterwards, attendees will receive an eerie tour of the House. The tours run every half hour from 6 to 9 p.m. and $12 tickets must be purchased in advance online.

For those looking to make a whole night of it, "Spooky Twosome" tickets are available on Fridays and Saturdays. The $25 ticket includes a Spooky Twilight Tour for two and a round of Spooky Mini Golf.

The Halloween festivities continue in Franklin Square with a Pumpkin Patch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Children ages 10 and under are invited to pick their favorite pumpkin and decorate it using provided craft supplies.

The following weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 29, kids can return to Franklin Square to collect goodies during the Trick-or-Treat Trail from 12 to 2 p.m. Both events are free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required.