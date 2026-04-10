Sixers center Joel Embiid without timeline for return following hospital discharge

Joel Embiid is without a timeline for an eventual return to basketball activities, the Sixers said on Friday afternoon.

"Joel Embiid was discharged from the hospital today following a successful appendectomy and is returning to Philadelphia," the team's latest medical update on the former NBA MVP read. "Embiid’s surgical recovery will be managed by team physicians in consultation with his surgeon. A timeline for return to basketball activities has not yet been determined."

Embiid suddenly underwent surgery on Thursday in Houston after being diagnosed with appendicitis. Embiid has been dealing with an illness dating back to at least March 30.