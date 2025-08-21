Bonus Sixers mailbag: How good can this team be without Joel Embiid?

Every Tuesday, I pick three reader-submitted questions to dive into in our weekly Sixers mailbag. But lately, the number of interesting questions asked has been quite surprising considering the time of year we are in.

When that happens, the only option is to write a bonus mailbag:

From @cgiff.bsky.social: Do you think there’s a world where this team can crack .500 without Joel Embiid in the starting lineup, and with some (unreliable) version of Paul George?

The Embiid-less Sixers should not struggle as significantly as they did last year – Tyrese Maxey should be noticeably better than he was then, it is hard to imagine George having a less-productive season than his first in Philadelphia, and the supporting cast otherwise figures to be better, from full seasons of Quentin Grimes and Jared McCain to development from younger pieces like Justin Edwards and Adem Bona.



With that being said, being a .500-caliber team without Embiid is not just something the Sixers fell far short of last season, it is something the organization has only done once in the last half-decade:

Season Sixers record without Embiid 2020-21 10-11 2021-22 6-8 2022-23 11-5 2023-24 16-27 2024-25 16-47



The Sixers are not a completely hopeless team when Embiid is out in terms of personnel; Maxey is a star, George is still good and players like Grimes, McCain and even Kelly Oubre Jr. are capable of going on a scoring binge on any given night. But they have too many pitfalls, even in a barren Eastern Conference, for anyone to have the expectation that they are a .500 team without Embiid.

Embiid's offense carries much more weight than his defense in a vacuum, but his value as a defender might be harder for the Sixers to replace because they just do not have the manpower. Bona has a real chance to be a quality backup center next year; Andre Drummond was once just that but looked like a player who was over the hill last season. Those players will have to do enormous amounts of work defensively to keep the Sixers from bottoming out on that end of the floor. Bona is incredibly active and mobile with tremendous shot-blocking ability, but still has issues with fouling and discipline. Drummond's mobility was so shaky last year that just about any spaced-out offense could exploit him at will. He has never been much of a rim protector, either.

