NBA Draft Combine: How the Sixers' targets at No. 3 tested

The NBA Draft Combine was held earlier this month in Chicago, and after the Sixers landed the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, there was far more intrigue for an organization that has not picked near the top of the board in almost a decade.

Last week, PhillyVoice spoke with six different draft experts to learn about the primary prospects expected to draw consideration from the Sixers with the No. 3 pick -- their strengths, weaknesses and fit in Philadelphia.

You can find all of those Q&As linked here, and they will all be linked individually at the end of this story.

Over the next handful of days, we will be tracking the combine measurements, testing results and shooting drill performances of those players. Up next: athletic testing results.

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

All eyes were on how Bailey would measure -- particularly when it came to his height, where his 6-foot-10 billing has always drawn skeptics -- and while his measurement there disappointed, Bailey's athletic testing numbers were solid:

Drill Seconds / Inches

Rank out of 68 Lane Agility 10.97 25th Shuttle Run 2.78 6th Three Quarter Sprint 3.12 12th Standing Vertical Leap 27.5 t-42nd Max Vertical Leap 34.5 t-35th





Bailey's vertical leaps were nothing to write home about, but the tests gauging speed and agility produced strong results.



V.J. Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

Edgecombe did not test as well as one would expect for someone whose highlight reel is as absurd as his is. Edgecombe regularly performs stellar feats of athleticism in games, but you would not be able to tell from most of these numbers:

Drill Seconds / Inches

Rank out of 68 Lane Agility

11.27 41st Shuttle Run

2.93 20th Three Quarter Sprint

3.20 28th Standing Vertical Leap

30.0 t-24th Max Vertical Leap

38.5 t-9th





For Sixers-specific purposes, Edgecombe's measurements -- 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds -- were more alarming, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the Baylor product being an NBA wing.

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

It was a mixed bag for Johnson, who flashed outstanding agility and leaping ability but struggled in the shuttle run and sprint tests:

Drill Seconds / Inches Rank out of 68 Lane Agility

10.49 1st Shuttle Run

3.11 56th Three Quarter Sprint

3.28 49th Standing Vertical Leap

32.0 t-8th Max Vertical Leap

37.5 t-14th





In any case, a shooter of Johnson's caliber posting strong athletic marks in many areas bodes well for his stock.



MORE: What history of NBA Draft trades says about value of No. 3 pick?



Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Knueppel did not participate in athletic testing due to a reportedly minor ankle injury. He should make up these drills at some point in the near future.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Even for a big, Queen's athletic testing numbers were extremely ominous:

Drill Seconds / Inches

Rank out of 68 Lane Agility

12.45 68th Shuttle Run

3.27 67th Three Quarter Sprint

3.52 67th Standing Vertical Leap

23.5 t-67th Max Vertical Leap

28.0 t-67th





Given Queen also has a questionable physical profile for a center at 6-foot-9.25, testing this poorly athletically is not going to help his stock -- not that it was a total shock.

MORE: Official measurements for these players



Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach's athletic testing results were also very poor, but he has physical tools far superior to those of Queen, from his 7-foot-6.75 wingspan to a 9-foot-6 standing reach that is just as comical. Still, these numbers are what they are:

Drill Seconds / Inches

Rank out of 68 Lane Agility

12.05 t-66th Shuttle Run

3.44 68th T hree Quarter Sprint 3.50 65th Standing Vertical Leap

24.0 t-64th Max Vertical Leap

30.0 t-66th





Neither Queen nor Maluach needed to test particularly well, but these numbers were undoubtedly suboptimal for both bigs.

ASKING NBA DRAFT EXPERTS ABOUT SIXERS' POSSIBLE CHOICES AT NO. 3

Ace Bailey | V.J. Edgecombe | Kon Knueppel

Derik Queen | Tre Johnson | Khaman Maluach

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice