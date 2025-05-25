NBA Draft Combine: How the Sixers' targets at No. 3 tested

May 25, 2025
The NBA Draft Combine was held earlier this month in Chicago, and after the Sixers landed the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, there was far more intrigue for an organization that has not picked near the top of the board in almost a decade.
Last week, PhillyVoice spoke with six different draft experts to learn about the primary prospects expected to draw consideration from the Sixers with the No. 3 pick -- their strengths, weaknesses and fit in Philadelphia.
You can find all of those Q&As linked here, and they will all be linked individually at the end of this story.
Over the next handful of days, we will be tracking the combine measurements, testing results and shooting drill performances of those players. Up next: athletic testing results.
All eyes were on how Bailey would measure -- particularly when it came to his height, where his 6-foot-10 billing has always drawn skeptics -- and while his measurement there disappointed, Bailey's athletic testing numbers were solid:
|Drill
|Seconds / Inches
|Rank out of 68
|Lane Agility
|10.97
|25th
|Shuttle Run
|2.78
|6th
|Three Quarter Sprint
|3.12
|12th
|Standing Vertical Leap
|27.5
|t-42nd
|Max Vertical Leap
|34.5
|t-35th
Bailey's vertical leaps were nothing to write home about, but the tests gauging speed and agility produced strong results.
Edgecombe did not test as well as one would expect for someone whose highlight reel is as absurd as his is. Edgecombe regularly performs stellar feats of athleticism in games, but you would not be able to tell from most of these numbers:
|Drill
|Seconds / Inches
|Rank out of 68
|Lane Agility
|11.27
|41st
|Shuttle Run
|2.93
|20th
|Three Quarter Sprint
|3.20
|28th
|Standing Vertical Leap
|30.0
|t-24th
|Max Vertical Leap
|38.5
|t-9th
For Sixers-specific purposes, Edgecombe's measurements -- 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds -- were more alarming, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the Baylor product being an NBA wing.
It was a mixed bag for Johnson, who flashed outstanding agility and leaping ability but struggled in the shuttle run and sprint tests:
|Drill
|Seconds / Inches
|Rank out of 68
|Lane Agility
|10.49
|1st
|Shuttle Run
|3.11
|56th
|Three Quarter Sprint
|3.28
|49th
|Standing Vertical Leap
|32.0
|t-8th
|Max Vertical Leap
|37.5
|t-14th
In any case, a shooter of Johnson's caliber posting strong athletic marks in many areas bodes well for his stock.
Knueppel did not participate in athletic testing due to a reportedly minor ankle injury. He should make up these drills at some point in the near future.
Even for a big, Queen's athletic testing numbers were extremely ominous:
|Drill
|Seconds / Inches
|Rank out of 68
|Lane Agility
|12.45
|68th
|Shuttle Run
|3.27
|67th
|Three Quarter Sprint
|3.52
|67th
|Standing Vertical Leap
|23.5
|t-67th
|Max Vertical Leap
|28.0
|t-67th
Given Queen also has a questionable physical profile for a center at 6-foot-9.25, testing this poorly athletically is not going to help his stock -- not that it was a total shock.
Maluach's athletic testing results were also very poor, but he has physical tools far superior to those of Queen, from his 7-foot-6.75 wingspan to a 9-foot-6 standing reach that is just as comical. Still, these numbers are what they are:
|Drill
|Seconds / Inches
|Rank out of 68
|Lane Agility
|12.05
|t-66th
|Shuttle Run
|3.44
|68th
|Three Quarter Sprint
|3.50
|65th
|Standing Vertical Leap
|24.0
|t-64th
|Max Vertical Leap
|30.0
|t-66th
Neither Queen nor Maluach needed to test particularly well, but these numbers were undoubtedly suboptimal for both bigs.
