May 25, 2025

NBA Draft Combine: How the Sixers' targets at No. 3 tested

Six prospects the Sixers could consider drafting early in next month's draft were front and center at last week's combine.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Queen 5.17.25 2 David Banks/Imagn Images

Derik Queen did not test well in Chicago at all from an athletic perspective.

The NBA Draft Combine was held earlier this month in Chicago, and after the Sixers landed the No. 3 overall pick in next month's draft, there was far more intrigue for an organization that has not picked near the top of the board in almost a decade.

Last week, PhillyVoice spoke with six different draft experts to learn about the primary prospects expected to draw consideration from the Sixers with the No. 3 pick -- their strengths, weaknesses and fit in Philadelphia.

You can find all of those Q&As linked here, and they will all be linked individually at the end of this story.

Over the next handful of days, we will be tracking the combine measurements, testing results and shooting drill performances of those players. Up next: athletic testing results.

Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

All eyes were on how Bailey would measure -- particularly when it came to his height, where his 6-foot-10 billing has always drawn skeptics -- and while his measurement there disappointed, Bailey's athletic testing numbers were solid:

DrillSeconds / Inches
Rank out of 68
Lane Agility10.9725th
Shuttle Run2.786th
Three Quarter Sprint3.1212th
Standing Vertical Leap27.5t-42nd
Max Vertical Leap34.5t-35th


Bailey's vertical leaps were nothing to write home about, but the tests gauging speed and agility produced strong results. 

V.J. Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

Edgecombe did not test as well as one would expect for someone whose highlight reel is as absurd as his is. Edgecombe regularly performs stellar feats of athleticism in games, but you would not be able to tell from most of these numbers:

DrillSeconds / Inches
Rank out of 68
Lane Agility
11.2741st
Shuttle Run
2.9320th
Three Quarter Sprint
3.2028th
Standing Vertical Leap
30.0t-24th
Max Vertical Leap
38.5t-9th


For Sixers-specific purposes, Edgecombe's measurements -- 6-foot-4 and 192 pounds -- were more alarming, as it is becoming increasingly difficult to imagine the Baylor product being an NBA wing.

Tre Johnson, SG, Texas

It was a mixed bag for Johnson, who flashed outstanding agility and leaping ability but struggled in the shuttle run and sprint tests:

DrillSeconds / InchesRank out of 68
Lane Agility
10.491st
Shuttle Run
3.1156th
Three Quarter Sprint
3.2849th
Standing Vertical Leap
32.0t-8th
Max Vertical Leap
37.5t-14th


In any case, a shooter of Johnson's caliber posting strong athletic marks in many areas bodes well for his stock.

MOREWhat history of NBA Draft trades says about value of No. 3 pick?

Kon Knueppel, SG/SF, Duke

Knueppel did not participate in athletic testing due to a reportedly minor ankle injury. He should make up these drills at some point in the near future.

Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Even for a big, Queen's athletic testing numbers were extremely ominous:

DrillSeconds / Inches
Rank out of 68
Lane Agility
12.4568th
Shuttle Run
3.2767th
Three Quarter Sprint
3.5267th
Standing Vertical Leap
23.5t-67th
Max Vertical Leap
28.0t-67th


Given Queen also has a questionable physical profile for a center at 6-foot-9.25, testing this poorly athletically is not going to help his stock -- not that it was a total shock.

MOREOfficial measurements for these players

Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach's athletic testing results were also very poor, but he has physical tools far superior to those of Queen, from his 7-foot-6.75 wingspan to a 9-foot-6 standing reach that is just as comical. Still, these numbers are what they are:

DrillSeconds / Inches
Rank out of 68
Lane Agility
12.05t-66th
Shuttle Run
3.4468th
Three Quarter Sprint3.5065th
Standing Vertical Leap
24.0t-64th
Max Vertical Leap
30.0t-66th


Neither Queen nor Maluach needed to test particularly well, but these numbers were undoubtedly suboptimal for both bigs.

ASKING NBA DRAFT EXPERTS ABOUT SIXERS' POSSIBLE CHOICES AT NO. 3

Ace Bailey | V.J. Edgecombe | Kon Knueppel

Derik Queen | Tre Johnson | Khaman Maluach

