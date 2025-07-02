More Sports:

July 02, 2025

Sixers soundbites: Johni Broome, Justin Edwards talk preparing for Summer League

After the Sixers held their second practice in preparation for 2025 NBA Summer League, a new face and returning player spoke to the media.

By Adam Aaronson
Broome 7.2.25 Bob Donnan/Imagn Images

No. 35 overall pick Johni Broome is getting set for his first game action as a member of the Sixers.

CAMDEN, NJ – After the 2025 Summer Sixers concluded their second practice at home ahead of trips to Salt Lake City and Las Vegas for exhibitions beginning this weekend, No. 35 overall pick Johni Broome and sophomore-to-be Justin Edwards met with the media to discuss their ongoing preparation for the weeks ahead and more.

Another edition of Sixers soundbites with all you need to know from Broome and Edwards:

• Broome on the first two days of practice:

"It's been really good. It's been intense, it's been competitive. It's been fun getting to know the guys, being able to be on the court with them, get extra shots with them. I think we're kind of building that chemistry while competing at the same time."

• Broome on Adem Bona after getting up plenty of post-practice shots up and joking around with the second-year center:

"First, he's a great teammate. He talks, he leads by example, he's a willing worker, he's going to get the extra work in. He's super athletic, super bouncy, he's twitchy. It's going to be very fun to play with him."

• Broome on his goal for Summer League:

"I just want to get better each and every day, continue to grind, step by step, getting closer to my teammates, earning the guys' trust."

• Broome on his early impressions of No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe:

"He's a great player, obviously. He gets downhill whenever he wants to, and he's scary when he gets down there. So athletic, [and] he's a playmaker. He makes guys around him better as well, and on the defensive end. He's going to pick you up and cause havoc."

MORE: Why Sixers let Guerschon Yabusele walk in free agency

• Edwards on his advice for rookies going through Summer League for the first time:

"I'd probably say not trying to do too much, still trying to do what I can do best... I don't try to overdo it... Just to stay positive. There's going to be a lot of ups and downs... We've got to stay level-headed."

• Edwards on his impressions of Edgecombe and Broome:

"I played against both of those guys. I played against Broome in college, I played against VJ in high school. They're really outgoing people. Broome is more like me, quiet a little bit. But I feel like once we get him more comfortable he'll be more open. But I feel pretty good about those guys. They're going to come in and try to help our team and help us in Summer League."

• Edwards on how this Summer League feels different compared to his first one:

"This time last year, I went in trying to prove a point, and I didn't feel like I was playing at my best. Just going in there and playing free and just doing what I can."

• Edwards on his goals for Summer League:

"Just trying to be an all-around player. One of my goals is to try to get two offensive rebounds every game. I do that, that's more opportunity for our team. Being a vocal guy, playing defense and all that stuff. Just trying to be the leader on the court so everybody else can follow after me."

MORE: Trendon Watford film study

Adam Aaronson
