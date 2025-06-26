14 prospects the Sixers could draft at No. 35 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft

Nearly two months of deliberating over what to do with the No. 3 overall pick led the Sixers to select Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe on Wednesday night, tapping the athletic Bahamian as the newest long-term cornerstone of the organization. But the work is not yet done.



When the Sixers traded Caleb Martin to the Dallas Mavericks a few months into his four-year contract, they did not just add Quentin Grimes to the fold right before the fourth-year guard broke out over the final two months of the season. They also reacquired their own 2025 second-round pick, which after a late-season free fall jumped up to No. 35 overall.

Given the Sixers' strong history of finding gems down the draft board in President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey's tenure with the team, it stands to reason that even in a class that saw many high-profile players in the 20-40 range return to college, there is a real chance a second-round pick of this significance can net the Sixers a valuable young player with real value.

For the second year in a row, the NBA is holding Round 2 of its draft the night after the first round. This afford's the Sixers time to take stock of where the board is at after the first 30 picks were made on Wednesday and take trade calls if they do not see an enticing prospect on the board. If they do stick and pick, there remain a healthy number of prospects on the board:

Rasheer Fleming, PF, Saint Joseph's

Fleming stands at over 6-foot-9 and has a massive wingspan of neatly 7-foot-6. He shot 39.0 percent from three-point range on 4.5 attempts per game last season, also averaging 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. With that sort of length, shooting and defensive playmaking, the Camden native has the exact makeup of a player whose draft stock typically skyrockets after their season ends.

But that never quite happened for Fleming, who stayed on the periphery of the first round and ended up on the outside looking in when Wednesday's proceedings came to a close. It would be unsurprising if Fleming is one of the first four picks of Round 2, before the Sixers are on the clock — Minnesota is at No. 31, Boston is at No. 32 and Charlotte is at No. 33 and No. 34 — but at this stage, any outcome is plausible.

The Sixers do need help at the four, and if Fleming becomes anything close to the idealized version of himself he will be a quality rotation player at that spot for years to come.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

Kalkbrenner was expected to get drafted on Wednesday, but after a few center-needy teams went in other directions the 7-foot-2 big who has done nothing but produce remains on the board. The Sixers hit on Adem Bona at No. 41 overall last year, but with Joel Embiid's continued medical uncertainty there can never be enough quality backup center play in Philadelphia. Kalkbrenner has limitations, and the fact that he is already 23 years old works against him when factoring in this front office's preference to draft younger prospects. But there is no denying the caliber of play Kalkbrenner has put on film and in the stat sheets.

Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Raynaud stands at over 7-foot-1 and is a true floor spacer. In his final season at Stanford, the 22-year-old shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc on extremely impressive volume (5.5 three-point attempts per game). He also made 77.0 percent of his free throws, a positive indicator. Evaluators believe in his ability to knock down shots at his size, and that provides a strong baseline. But Raynaud will need to prove he can anchor an NBA defense at the next level.

Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Tough as nails with a sturdy frame on the wing, Thiero was on the fringes of Round 1 but will have to wait another night to see his dream realized. The makeup of an NBA rotation wing capable of defending multiple positions is obvious within Thiero, but he will need to make major strides as a three-point shooter to become a reliable two-way player. Thiero shot just 25.6 percent from beyond the arc last season.

Noah Penda, F, France

Penda was expected to be drafted on Wednesday because of his outstanding frame — he stands at over 6-foot-7 while nearing a 7-foot wingspan and weighing in at 241 pounds — and terrific feel for the game, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Penda also has some extremely impressive passing chops that can add an interesting dimension to his game at the next level. But, as you often hear at this stage of the draft, his chances of thriving in the NBA hinge on the development of his three-point shot, which is currently subpar.

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Why not go back to the well on combo guards from Duke with encouraging shooting numbers? Proctor is certainly not Jared McCain, but a major shooting leap has helped his draft stock to the point that he could go in the 30s. There is no clear pathway to immediate minutes for Proctor in Philadelphia — especially if restricted free agent Quentin Grimes is retained as expected — but fit should not be too significant of a factor in the calculus here.

Sion James, SF, Duke

Another option from last year's Blue Devils, James is one of the better perimeter defenders in this draft thanks to his significant physical strength. He maximizes his tools on that end of the floor, while also having a real chance to become an interesting secondary or tertiary shot creator. James shot 41.3 percent from three-point range last season, but did so on extremely low volume (1.9 attempts per game).

Kam Jones, PG, Marquette

This does not fit much of a need for the Sixers, whose crowded backcourt grew even more loaded with the Edgecombe pick. But Jones has more than enough ability to justify a selection here regardless, with high-volume three-point shooting and strong pick-and-roll ball-handling. Jones will turn 24 years old before his rookie year ends, but his production — 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game last season — speaks for itself.

Bogolijub Marković, PF, Serbia

Marković measured at 6-foot-10.5 and only 213 pounds, so he will have to bulk up over time. But that height with accompanying length, a reliable three-point stroke and some intriguing skills as a passer and playmaker makes for a player worth consideration early in Round 2. Marković's improvement will not be as simple as putting on additional muscle; his limited mobility is also a deterrent to him ever becoming a quality NBA defender.

Chaz Lanier, SG, Tennessee

One of the best shooters in this class, there is a world in which Lanier finds a way to contribute to an NBA team immediately with his signature skill alone. If he wants to raise his ceiling, he will have to prove he is more than one-dimensional. But that one surefire ability might be awfully valuable.

Koby Brea, SG, Kentucky

Another one of the elite snipers in this year's crop of prospects, Brea has better size than Lanier and is a year younger. He shot 43.5 percent from three-point range on 5.9 attempts per game last season (7.6 attempts per 36 minutes), while also making 91.4 percent of his free throws. But he might have an even lesser all-around skillset than Lanier, limiting him to a specialist role.

Alex Toohey, F, Australia

Toohey is another player whose three-point shooting development — or lack thereof — will play a major role in determining his fate. He is not a bad shooter, knocking down 34.0 percent of his long-range tries on solid volume last season, but he does not currently project as a particularly good one. He does not need to become an elite marksman, just good enough to let his sturdy frame on defense and rim pressure ability do the bulk of the talking.

Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

Watkins fits the Sixers' mold in a lot of ways: his frame is stellar, as he stands at over 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds while nearing a 7-foot wingspan. He does not have remarkable three-point efficiency marks, but does shoot at a high volume from beyond the arc. And he has a real standout trait: foul-drawing. Watkins shot 7.7 free throw attempts per game for the Seminoles last season, a stellar number. The catch: he is just days away from turning 24 years old.

Johni Broome, PF/C, Auburn

Broome is about to turn 23 years old, might be too small to play center and might not be athletic enough to play power forward. But he is the ultimate intangibles player, who finds ways to impact winning by crushing on the boards and finding avenues to create shots for his teammates. Becoming a consistent three-point shooter would do a lot for his chances of sticking in the NBA.

