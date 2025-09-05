More Sports:

September 05, 2025

Sixers executive Ariana Andonian officially named general manager of Delaware Blue Coats

Ariana Andonian is now the first female GM in the history of the Sixers' G League affiliate.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Blue Coats court Jerry Habraken/Delaware News Journal via Imagn Images

The court of the Sixers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

The Sixers named Ariana Andonian as the general manager of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, the team announced on Friday morning. Andonian will remain in her position leading the organization's pro scouting department as Vice President of Player Personnel, according to the team's press release issued on Friday morning.

Last month, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Andonian was receiving the additional title. Now it is official. She is replacing former NBA point guard Jameer Nelson, who exited the role when he was promoted to Sixers assistant general manager earlier in the offseason.

Andonian, hired by the Sixers in 2024, began her NBA career working for Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey with the Houston Rockets. She joined the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020 and remained there until joining the Sixers.

"Ariana possesses a strong basketball IQ, an eye for talent, and a rigorous work ethic, all of which will serve her well as the Blue Coats General Manager," Morey said in the press release. "She is a strong leader with a unique ability to connect with players, coaches, executives and staff that make her the perfect fit for this new role."

According to the Sixers' announcement, Andonian is the sixth person to become GM of the Blue Coats (formerly the 87ers) and the first female GM in team history. Two of the previous occupants in the role -- Elton Brand and Prosper Karangwa -- have become critical fixtures of the Sixers' current front office.

MOREDo the Sixers have the best group of two-way players in the NBA?

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Ariana Andonian Jameer Nelson Philadelphia 76ers Daryl Morey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

NJDOT reminds drivers to stay alert as summer ends and schools reopen

Just In

Must Read

Government

With Philly water rate hikes kicking in, average customers can expect to pay nearly $100 more per year

pwd rate increase

Sponsored

NJDOT: Stay alert as summer ends

Limited -NJDOT Labor Day Back to School

Children's Health

Nicotine pouch makers should use childproof packaging, FDA advises

Nicotine Pouches Childproof

Entertainment

Jalen Hurts unveils his Wheaties box on 'GMA'

jalen hurts gma

Rodeo

8 Seconds Rodeo brings Black rodeo showcase to Philly this fall

8 Seconds Rodeo

Eagles

Nine Eagles players land on NFL's 'Top 100' list

090225LaneJohnsonJalenHurts

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved