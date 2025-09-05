Sixers executive Ariana Andonian officially named general manager of Delaware Blue Coats

The Sixers named Ariana Andonian as the general manager of their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, the team announced on Friday morning. Andonian will remain in her position leading the organization's pro scouting department as Vice President of Player Personnel, according to the team's press release issued on Friday morning.

Last month, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Andonian was receiving the additional title. Now it is official. She is replacing former NBA point guard Jameer Nelson, who exited the role when he was promoted to Sixers assistant general manager earlier in the offseason.

Andonian, hired by the Sixers in 2024, began her NBA career working for Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey with the Houston Rockets. She joined the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020 and remained there until joining the Sixers.

"Ariana possesses a strong basketball IQ, an eye for talent, and a rigorous work ethic, all of which will serve her well as the Blue Coats General Manager," Morey said in the press release. "She is a strong leader with a unique ability to connect with players, coaches, executives and staff that make her the perfect fit for this new role."

According to the Sixers' announcement, Andonian is the sixth person to become GM of the Blue Coats (formerly the 87ers) and the first female GM in team history. Two of the previous occupants in the role -- Elton Brand and Prosper Karangwa -- have become critical fixtures of the Sixers' current front office.

MORE: Do the Sixers have the best group of two-way players in the NBA?