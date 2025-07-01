Source: Eric Gordon returning to Sixers on one-year, veteran's minimum deal

Eric Gordon is returning to the Sixers, the team announced on Tuesday night. A source told PhillyVoice that the deal is a one-year, veteran's minimum agreement.

Gordon, 36, declined a $3.4 million player option to reenter free agency. But there was mutual interest in a return, a source told PhillyVoice at the time, and Gordon eventually re-signing always appeared to be the likeliest outcome. Because Gordon declined his player option and re-upped at the minimum, he will make a bit more money than he otherwise would have, but his contract will carry a cap hit of just under $2.3 million. The Sixers will end up saving over $1 million against the cap as a result of the order of operations.

Despite an underwhelming season in 2024-25, the Sixers hoped to bring Gordon back for his three-point shooting and his ability to serve as a valuable mentor for No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe. Gordon and Edgecombe have played together for Team Bahamas in international competition.

Gordon struggled mightily to begin his first season with the Sixers, quickly going from starter to reserve to out of the rotation. But a slew of injuries forced him back into the mix in January and he was everything the Sixers hoped for during that month. In early February, though, Gordon suffered a season-ending wrist injury. His monthly shooting splits for the season are unusual to say the least.

Month Games Played 3PA/G 3P% October 4 3.3 23.1 November 12 2.4 24.1 December 3 3.0 44.4% January 17 4.6 52.6% February 3 2.7 12.5





The Sixers hope that Gordon's stellar month of January is more representative of his capabilities at this stage of his career than the production he posted in the other months he played in last season. Regardless, he does not project to be a rotation regular for head coach Nick Nurse, likely slotting in as the team's fifth guard.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

