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April 24, 2026

Joel Embiid ruled out for Sixers-Celtics Game 3

Joel Embiid will not return to action just yet.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
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Joel Embiid underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9.

Joel Embiid (appendectomy surgery recovery) has been ruled out for Sixers-Celtics Game 3, according to a report from Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

Embiid, who underwent an emergency procedure on April 9 after being diagnosed with appendicitis, was a partial participant in the Sixers’ Thursday practice and listed as doubtful for 24 hours ahead of Friday’s game.

The earliest Embiid could return will be Sunday night, when the Sixers host the Celtics in Game 4. That will be 17 days after Embiid’s appendectomy.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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