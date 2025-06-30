Report: Guerschon Yabusele unlikely to return to Sixers

June 30, 2025
Guerschon Yabusele's Sixers tenure may be short-lived. Soon after news broke that the team was signing free agent forward Trendon Watford to a two-year contract, reports began trickling out that Yabusele is likely to depart Philadelphia in the near future.
First to report Yabusele's likely departure was Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers:
Source confirms the signing of Trendon Watford. Source also indicates it is likely Guerschon Yabusele will sign elsewhere.— Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) July 1, 2025
Retaining Yabusele, 29, was always going to be a difficult challenge for the Sixers given their severe limitations in what they could offer him as a non-Bird free agent. Even as plenty of other similarly talented bigs went off the board, the Sixers appear to have pivoted away from Yabsuele, whose market will likely be a bit too rich for them to compete with.
MORE: Sixers free agency primer
Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam
Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice