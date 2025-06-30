More Sports:

June 30, 2025

Report: Guerschon Yabusele unlikely to return to Sixers

Guerschon Yabusele may be on his way out of Philadelphia.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Yabusele Jokic 6.30.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

What is next for Guerschon Yabusele?

Guerschon Yabusele's Sixers tenure may be short-lived. Soon after news broke that the team was signing free agent forward Trendon Watford to a two-year contract, reports began trickling out that Yabusele is likely to depart Philadelphia in the near future.

First to report Yabusele's likely departure was Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers:

Retaining Yabusele, 29, was always going to be a difficult challenge for the Sixers given their severe limitations in what they could offer him as a non-Bird free agent. Even as plenty of other similarly talented bigs went off the board, the Sixers appear to have pivoted away from Yabsuele, whose market will likely be a bit too rich for them to compete with.

Adam Aaronson

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

