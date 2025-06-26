More Sports:

Report: Sixers signing Hunter Sallis to two-way contract

Hunter Sallis, 22, was once a decorated high school recruit before playing four collegiate seasons at Gonzaga and Wake Forest.

By Adam Aaronson
Can the Sixers find another undrafted gem?

The Sixers are signing Wake Forest undrafted free agent guard Hunter Sallis to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

After two unsuccessful seasons at Gonzaga following a high-profile high school recruiting process, Sallis transferred to Wake Forest, where in his two seasons he averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from three-point range on 5.2 attempts per game.

Oddly, Sallis made over 40 percent of his triples as a junior, then shot below 30 percent from beyond the arc as a senior. He was a 78.7 percent free throw shooter in college, a positive indicator.

Sallis occupies the second of three Sixers two-way slots, as Alex Reese remains signed to a two-way deal as of this writing (two-way contracts are not guaranteed, so shuffling is not impossible). Two-way players can be active for up to 50 NBA games and spend time with both NBA clubs and their G League affiliates.

I wrote the following about Sallis earlier this month when arguing he could be a logical fit for the Sixers at No. 35 overall or later.

The Sixers were indeed attracted to Sallis after all, and he joins Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe and Auburn big Johni Broome in the organization's 2025 rookie class.

