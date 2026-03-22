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March 22, 2026

Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Thunder on Monday

Joel Embiid has not played since Feb. 26 due to a right oblique strain. The Sixers have continually professed hope his return was nearing in recent days.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 3.22.26 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Joel Embiid has missed the first three-plus weeks of March due to an oblique strain.

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is out for the Sixers' home contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, marking what will be his 13th consecutive absence, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday:

Embiid has missed all of March so far with this injury, which he suffered in a win over the Miami Heat on Feb. 26. Embiid had been ruled out for a week at a time twice to begin the month; ever since he has been getting ruled out for each individual game. He was doubtful for Thursday's game before being downgraded to out. That felt like a precursor to a return on Saturday night, but Embiid was out on the team's initial injury report for that game, too.

Oklahoma City will be without guard Ajay Mitchell due to a suspension, which could mean more minutes are coming for old friends Jared McCain and Isaiah Joe. Thunder star wing Jalen Williams will return to action for his first game in over five weeks, according to a Sunday report from ESPN.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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