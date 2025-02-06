More Sports:

February 06, 2025

Source: Sixers acquire Jared Butler from Wizards for Reggie Jackson while swapping draft picks

The full details of the Sixers' third trade of the week have been confirmed to PhillyVoice.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Jared Butler 2.6.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jared Butler is the newest member of the Sixers.

The Sixers are trading veteran guard Reggie Jackson and a 2026 first-round pick -- the least favorable of those of Oklahoma City, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers -- to the Washington Wizards for two-way point guard Jared Butler and four second-round picks, a league source confirmed to PhillyVoice on Thursday morning.

The full deal, a source said:

Sixers receive:

• Jared Butler, more favorable of Golden State and Phoenix's 2027 second-round picks, 2028 Golden State second-round pick, more favorable of Phoenix and Portland's 2030 second-round picks, 2030 Washington second-round pick

Wizards receive:

• Reggie Jackson, least favorable of Oklahoma City, Houston and the Los Angeles Clippers' 2026 first-round picks

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was first to report that the Sixers and Wizards had made a trade swapping draft choices. Marc Stein was first to report the inclusion of Jackson and Butler.

Giving up a first-round pick for a grouping of second-rounders is unconventional, but the pick the Sixers are sending to Washington has particularly low upside, as it will be the least favorable of that of three separate teams, with one of them being the juggernaut Thunder and another being a Rockets team very much on the rise. After losing two second-round picks in the salary dump of KJ Martin, the Sixers have restocked their collection of future second-rounders with four which all have a chance to turn into premium choices.

Butler, 24, was a second-round pick in 2021 who has impressed with the Wizards while on a two-way deal last season. He was particularly impressive in Philadelphia on Jan. 8, scoring a career-high 26 points off the bench in only 20 minutes of action, shooting 11-for-19 from the field and also collecting seven assists.

Jackson, who signed with the Sixers last summer on a veteran's minimum deal, was never able to establish himself as a reliable piece in a guard rotation desperate for one.

To make room for Butler -- who one would think could be converted to a standard NBA contract soon -- the Sixers waived two-way big Pete Nance, a source said.

