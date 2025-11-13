More Sports:

November 13, 2025

Sixers assign Jared McCain to Delaware Blue Coats

Jared McCain's assignment to the NBA G League should not be viewed as a demotion. It is more like a rehabilitation assignment in baseball.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
McCain 11.13.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Jared McCain is expected to suit up for at least two G League games.

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Sixers have assigned Jared McCain to the Delaware Blue Coats, their NBA G League affiliate, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

A source told PhillyVoice that McCain is expected to play for the Blue Coats on Thursday and Saturday, and while he will remain on a minutes restriction, he will be enabled to play in longer stints.

After the Sixers completed their practice on Thursday, head coach Nick Nurse indicated it would not be a long stay for McCain in Delaware — it could be as short as just those two games — but that McCain needs the chance to get up and down the floor.

McCain’s assignment is not a demotion; it should be compared to a rehabilitation assignment in baseball. The 21-year-old has acknowledged significant discomfort playing with a bulky brace on his surgically-repaired left knee, and finding trust and balance on the move has been a struggle for him across three scoreless NBA appearances this season.

