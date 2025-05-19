More Sports:

May 19, 2025

Source: Sixers have given 'no consideration' to packaging No. 3 overall pick in trade for veteran talent

ESPN reported on Monday morning that "some" rival teams expect the Sixers to try to trade their No. 3 pick with Paul George for a star.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Morey 5.19.25 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

A source refuted recent speculation that the Sixers could use the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to upgrade the veteran base of their roster.

In the wake of ESPN’s reporting Monday morning that “some” rival teams anticipated the Sixers using the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s 2025 NBA Draft as part of a package to acquire established veteran talent, a league source told PhillyVoice that the team has given “no consideration” to such possibilities to date.

ESPN’s story singled out Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen as potential targets for the Sixers. Both moves would likely require Paul George’s inclusion in a deal.

The team appears singularly focused on adding a premium young talent to a core featuring 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey, 21-year-old Jared McCain and 24-year-old upcoming restricted free agent Quentin Grimes rather than using the pick as a tool to upgrade its veteran base.

With about five weeks until the draft begins, there remains little sense of which prospects the Sixers are highest on taking. If Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper are the first two picks as currently projected, the names currently expected to be in strong consideration include Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, Texas guard Tre Johnson and Duke guard/wing Kon Knueppel.

The Sixers could also explore moving down the board to accumulate more assets as they look to rebound after a disastrous 24-58 campaign. But for now, a pushing-the-chips-in sort of move centered around the No. 3 pick does not appear to be in the cards.

MORE: Sixers' most appealing trade down options

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Kevin Durant 2025 NBA Draft Philadelphia 76ers Paul George Lauri Markkanen

Videos

Featured

PHOT-Gary Clark Jr_20240612_DSC02771.jpg

NJ North to Shore – June 2025 festival
Limited - Olympia 1

Evenings on the Olympia: History and celebration aboard a legendary warship

Just In

Must Read

Neighborhoods

1,304 steps in Roxborough and Manayunk create 'footpath highway'

Manayunk 100 steps

Sponsored

Escape to Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford- Kayaking

Men's Health

For many men, mental health recovery is not a straight path forward

John Fetterman Mental Health

Nature

Volunteers 'listen for the hops' to save toads in Roxborough

Toad Crossing 2

Entertainment

Portal for Universal's new theme park set up outside art museum

Epic Universe Art Museum

Eagles

Way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection

012524HowieRosemanNickSirianni

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved