Source: Sixers have given 'no consideration' to packaging No. 3 overall pick in trade for veteran talent

In the wake of ESPN’s reporting Monday morning that “some” rival teams anticipated the Sixers using the No. 3 overall pick in next month’s 2025 NBA Draft as part of a package to acquire established veteran talent, a league source told PhillyVoice that the team has given “no consideration” to such possibilities to date.

ESPN’s story singled out Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen as potential targets for the Sixers. Both moves would likely require Paul George’s inclusion in a deal.



The team appears singularly focused on adding a premium young talent to a core featuring 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey, 21-year-old Jared McCain and 24-year-old upcoming restricted free agent Quentin Grimes rather than using the pick as a tool to upgrade its veteran base.



With about five weeks until the draft begins, there remains little sense of which prospects the Sixers are highest on taking. If Duke forward Cooper Flagg and Rutgers guard Dylan Harper are the first two picks as currently projected, the names currently expected to be in strong consideration include Rutgers forward Ace Bailey, Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe, Texas guard Tre Johnson and Duke guard/wing Kon Knueppel.

The Sixers could also explore moving down the board to accumulate more assets as they look to rebound after a disastrous 24-58 campaign. But for now, a pushing-the-chips-in sort of move centered around the No. 3 pick does not appear to be in the cards.

