Making the statistical cases for and against the Sixers drafting Kon Knueppel

The case for picking Knueppel

Knueppel is an absolute sniper, combining gargantuan volume with elite efficiency as a three-point shooter and leaving no doubt that it is a sign of things to come by making well over 90 percent of his free throws. Knueppel's shooting profile is endlessly amazing, but these are the key numbers:

Category Kon Knueppel 2024-25 Three-point attempts per 100 possessions 10.4 Three-point percentage 40.6% Free throw percentage 91.4% True shooting percentage 64.2%

Knueppel is an incredible spot-up three-point shooter, but also a terrific mover without the ball who can connect on all sorts of challenging looks. Being a full-fledged elite shooter gives him a remarkable baseline in the NBA; it is almost impossible for someone who is as prolific of a shooter as Knueppel is to fail. He can add tremendous value in the quantifiable ways -- three-pointers certainly show up in the box score -- but also with the gravity and floor spacing he provides any offense.

Soon after the draft lottery, I asked Brian Geisinger to describe an important aspect of Knueppel's game that many people do not know about. This is what he said after a full season of covering Duke:

"Knueppel isn’t an overly manipulative playmaker, but he’s a clever, decisive passer, who leverages the threat of his shooting to unlock his passing game... ...Thanks to his shooting gravity and ability to read defenders, Knueppel often drew two defenders when coming off screens. In those moments, Knueppel made snappy decisions and found open teammates for rim finishes – often [Khaman] Maluach – or kick-out threes."

When looking at the most basic numbers -- such as Knueppel's 2.7 assists per game with the Blue Devils -- it seems like he is a limited creator. But a deeper look at his numbers offers a more encouraging outlook. First of all, Knueppel took his playmaking up a notch later in the season, a sign of growth which ended up being vital for a Duke team which had to get by without Cooper Flagg for a brief period:

Stretch Games with at least three assists First 28 games (Nov. 4-Feb. 25) 11 Last 11 games (March 1-April 5) 9

Duke's offense was largely centered around Flagg -- not just as a primary scorer, but as an offensive playmaking hub -- but Knueppel eventually found ways to, as Brian said, leverage the threat of his shooting to create looks for his teammates. It is important to note, as it is another way his dynamic shot-making will aid an offense beyond the simple value of his shots going in. Knueppel also took very good care of the ball all season, posting aand an