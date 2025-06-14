Making the statistical cases for and against the Sixers drafting Kon Knueppel

June 14, 2025
|Category
|Kon Knueppel 2024-25
|Three-point attempts per 100 possessions
|10.4
|Three-point percentage
|40.6%
|Free throw percentage
|91.4%
|True shooting percentage
|64.2%
"Knueppel isn’t an overly manipulative playmaker, but he’s a clever, decisive passer, who leverages the threat of his shooting to unlock his passing game......Thanks to his shooting gravity and ability to read defenders, Knueppel often drew two defenders when coming off screens. In those moments, Knueppel made snappy decisions and found open teammates for rim finishes – often [Khaman] Maluach – or kick-out threes."When looking at the most basic numbers -- such as Knueppel's 2.7 assists per game with the Blue Devils -- it seems like he is a limited creator. But a deeper look at his numbers offers a more encouraging outlook. First of all, Knueppel took his playmaking up a notch later in the season, a sign of growth which ended up being vital for a Duke team which had to get by without Cooper Flagg for a brief period:
|Stretch
|Games with at least three assists
|First 28 games (Nov. 4-Feb. 25)
|11
|Last 11 games (March 1-April 5)
|9
|Category
|Kon Knueppel 2024-25
|Percentile
|Steal percentage
|2.0%
|49th
|Block percentage
|0.6%
|16th
|Defensive rebounding percentage
|10.3%
|18th
|Category
|Kon Knueppel 2024-25
|Percentile
|Free throw attempts per 100 possessions
|6.4
|33rd
|Shot attempts at the rim per 100 possessions
|6.1
|40th
|Mid-range shot attempts per 100 possessions
|2.5
|7th
