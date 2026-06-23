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June 23, 2026

Get to know Sixers No. 22 overall pick Labaron Philon Jr. with these highlights

Labaron Philon Jr. is the newest member of the Sixers.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Philon 6.23.26 Brad Penner/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Labaron Philon Jr. is the first player to be drafted by new Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey.

The Sixers' pick is in at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

After more than two months of deliberation – between front offices led by two different primary decision-makers – the Sixers selected Labaron Philon Jr. on Tuesday night, tapping the Alabama guard as new President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey's first draft choice in Philadelphia.

After weeks of wondering whether Gansey would draft for fit or target his highest-rated prospect, it is clear that he went with the latter. Philon has tremendous offensive gifts, but as a 176-pound guard, he is to some degree blocked by franchise cornerstones Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe – whose dynamic play in tandem was part of the reason the Sixers dealt Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a package of draft picks led by this choice.

A lengthy batch of highlights of the newest member of the Sixers:

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Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Labaron Philon Jr. Philadelphia 76ers

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