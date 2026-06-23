Get to know Sixers No. 22 overall pick Labaron Philon Jr. with these highlights

The Sixers' pick is in at No. 22 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

After more than two months of deliberation – between front offices led by two different primary decision-makers – the Sixers selected Labaron Philon Jr. on Tuesday night, tapping the Alabama guard as new President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey's first draft choice in Philadelphia.

After weeks of wondering whether Gansey would draft for fit or target his highest-rated prospect, it is clear that he went with the latter. Philon has tremendous offensive gifts, but as a 176-pound guard, he is to some degree blocked by franchise cornerstones Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe – whose dynamic play in tandem was part of the reason the Sixers dealt Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for a package of draft picks led by this choice.

A lengthy batch of highlights of the newest member of the Sixers:



LaBaron Philon - a microwave scorer who has all the skills needed to run a modern NBA offense...



- Elite 3-level scorer with limitless range

- Top 4 offensive impact (9.1 OBPM)

- Strong efficiency on high usage

- Fantastic P&R operator

- Solid playmaking pic.twitter.com/kJhjVbj81e — Dynatyze Basketball (@Dynatyze) June 24, 2026

Labaron Philon against Michigan in the Sweet 16:



35 PTS | 10-21 FG | 6-14 3PT | 7 REB | 4 AST | 39 MINS pic.twitter.com/RDWKcqptFQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 28, 2026

There aren't many players in this year's draft class who can score the ball better than Labaron Philon.



The crafty guard returned to Alabama for his sophomore season and broke out, averaging 22 points, 5 assists and 1.2 steals on 50% shooting from the field and 40% from three.… pic.twitter.com/d2E2ecc73k — anthony chiu (@acfilmroom) June 22, 2026

Labaron Philon navigates Yaxel Lendeborg (6’9+, 7’4 WS) into a screen, then rejects, beats Yaxel to lane and finishes with left.



Yaxel is not an all-defense prospect, but he’s good, and it is not easy to make this look easy. pic.twitter.com/5Rt1S9RfxJ — Chucking Darts NBA & Draft Podcast (@ChuckingDarts) April 19, 2026

Labaron Philon’s growth as a perimeter creator this season has been unprecedented.



99th percentile (!) in isolation scoring (1.450 PPP), shooting 73.3% FG in isolation! Much improved YoY scoring propensities: FTr (0.29 —> 0.41), 3PA/100: (7.1 —> 10.1), rim FG%: (58.1% —> 67.6%). pic.twitter.com/d3UIBYNwIw — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) March 1, 2026