Tyrese Maxey, Paul George out for Sixers-Mavericks on Sunday

Tyrese Maxey (back/finger) and Paul George (groin) will both remain out when the Sixers face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to the team's initial injury report issued on Saturday. Once again, the team's full report is lengthy:

Maxey has not played since suffering a back sprain on March 3. With his seventh consecutive missed game on Sunday, this will now be the longest absence of the season for the 24-year-old. Initially, Maxey was only being listed with his back sprain, but a finger sprain which has been lingering dating back to February later appeared on reports as well. After the Sixers lost to the Indiana Pacers with only eight players available on Friday, head coach Nick Nurse sounded skeptical that Maxey would play in Dallas, but optimistic that the star guard would play at some point during what will be a six-game road trip.

"He should get into this trip at some point," Nurse said. "I don't think he'll make the next one, but maybe after that we can see where he's at."

The outlook is far less optimistic for George, who Nurse could not say with confidence will play again this season. George has missed six of the team's last seven games and each of the last five due to groin soreness. The Sixers have given updates about George seeing additional experts, but none yet about a course of action.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN reported that a "possible procedure" was one solution being discussed by George and the Sixers for injuries to both his groin and his knee. This is likely the nine-time All-Star's left knee, where he suffered two bone bruises in the span of about a month to begin his Sixers tenure.

Charania reported that a decision on George's treatment would likely come early next week, and Nurse confirmed that after Friday's game.

Of course, the Sixers will be facing a Mavericks team with plenty of its own issued, injury-related and otherwise. Their initial injury report for this game was also incredibly long:



