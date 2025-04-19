Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 6 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 8: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 9: 2nd pick



• Simulation No. 10: 7th pick

MORE: Paul George year-in-review

Best simulation of the day

This was a brutal batch of 10 simulations, but at least the Sixers landed the No. 2 overall pick pick on back-to-back occasions. One of those featured four teams jumping into the top four:

Cooper Flagg going to Charlotte would be underwhelming. On the other hand...

Worst simulation of the day

What if Flagg joined forces with Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio?







The Spurs would have the best defense in the NBA... every year... for many years.



Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 10 16.6%

10.5% 2 7 11.6%

10.5%

3 1 1.6%

10.6%

4 3 5.0%

10.5%

5 2

3.3%

2.2% 6 14 23.3%

19.6% 7 19 31.6%

26.7% 8 4 6.6%

8.7% 9 0 0.0%

0.6%



Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 37 61.6%

64.0% Lost Pick 23 38.3%

36.0%





MORE: Jared McCain year-in-review

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice